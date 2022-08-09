Fort Payne will play on its new turf field at Wildcat Stadium earlier than expected.
The Wildcats host Chattooga (Ga.) for a fall jamboree at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Summerville, Ga., but will be moved to Fort Payne instead.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on the new turf prior to kickoff.
Chattooga brings familiarity to Fort Payne, as the Indians offensive coordinator is former Wildcats head coach Paul Ellis. Ellis led Fort Payne’s football program for 15 years, having last coached in 2017, before Chris Elmore was hired to lead the program. Additionally, former Wildcats offensive line coach Scot Shankles is Chattooga’s O-line coach.
“Lots of familiar faces over there,” Elmore said.
Elmore said he expects Chattooga’s offense to look strikingly similar to how Fort Payne’s looked during Ellis’ tenure.
Fort Payne expects the Indians’ defense to base out of a four-man defensive front. But little is known about on-field personnel.
Regardless of who the Wildcats play in their fall jamboree, the No. 1 goal remains the same.
“I just want to see us compete and improve,” Elmore said. “I want us to be ready to play. We were not ready to play last year at Guntersville. I want us to attack this jamboree just like we do each day at practice.”
In last year’s preseason debut at Guntersville, Fort Payne struggled to find its offensive footing while surrendering big plays that led to touchdowns in a 28-3 loss at Chorba-Lee Stadium. Fort Payne was held scoreless while allowing three scores during the varsity portion of the contest.
On Thursday, the first half will feature varsity players. Elmore said there will be some substitutions in the third quarter and junior varsity players in the fourth quarter.
Chattooga, led by former North Sand Mountain, North Jackson and Pisgah head coach Shawn Peek, went 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the GHSA’s Class AA, Region 7 last year. Peek compiled a 98-77 overall record across 16 years in Alabama, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
