The Collinsville baseball team’s 2023 season came to a close with a doubleheader loss to Vincent last Friday.
The Panthers fell 10-1 in Game 1 before taking a 15-5 loss in Game 2, suffering a sweep in the second round of the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs at Homer Nance Field in Collinsville.
Collinsville closed the postseason with a 20-10 overall record.
In Friday’s Game 1, the Panthers trailed 2-1 before Vincent scratched across eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to clinch the win.
Gavin Lang pitched three scoreless innings, striking out seven while surrendering two runs on three hits. Keaton DeBoard registered a double and Lang drove in Mason McAteer in the sixth frame.
Aiden Poe delivered a complete game for the Yellow Jackets, giving up five hits while sitting eight batters. Casen Fields plated two runs on three hits, Grayson Gulde drove in four runs on two hits and Camden Cobb doubled on two hits with a run scored, while Ethan McElrath drove in two hits with a double.
In Collinsville’s 15-5 Game 2 loss, Will Edmondson and Dawson Cothran each recorded a double with two RBIs and McAteer added a double on two hits. Edmondson tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and runs, and Jameson Coker struck out three while giving up five runs on four hits.
The Panthers grabbed a 4-0 advantage in the top of the first inning, before Vincent rallied ahead in the bottom half of the frame with six runs.
Zac Carlisle drove in a run behind a home run, a double and three runs scored for the Yellow Jackets. Fields swatted two doubles and scored three runs with two RBIs, Gulde tallied four RBIs on two hits with a run scored and Cobb scattered two hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Fields sat four and allowed five hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.
