Geraldine improved its overall record to 10-2 with a home sweep of Sylvania and Valley Head on Thursday.
Geraldine defeated Sylvania 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) before topping Valley Head 2-0 (25-3, 25-2) in a DeKalb County tri-match.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Geraldine improved its overall record to 10-2 with a home sweep of Sylvania and Valley Head on Thursday.
Geraldine defeated Sylvania 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) before topping Valley Head 2-0 (25-3, 25-2) in a DeKalb County tri-match.
Bella Pettis finished with 12 kills and digs with seven aces, three assists and one block for Geraldine. Brooklyn Hall contributed 10 kills and eight aces with three blocks and one dig, Kentlei Rogers added nine kills with three digs and one block and Kaleigh Butler chipped in 10 kills with six digs, three blocks and two aces. Emma Baker registered 24 assists with seven aces and four kills and digs, and Zoey Faulkner added 19 assists with six aces and one dig. Hallie Burns recorded 14 digs, four aces and one assist, Emma Stephenson had four kills with one assist and Jodie Willis chipped in four digs, two assists and one ace. Jaycee Berrong contributed four kills with one block, one dig and one ace, and Madison Gentry had one kill and block.
— At Plainview on Thursday, Collinsville fell to Madison Academy 2-0 (18-25, 5-25), as Gracie Griggs recorded five blocks with one kill, Sophia Wills added two kills and one assist and Rylee Tillery dished out three assists for the Panthers (2-10).
In a 2-0 (15-25, 13-25) loss to Albertville, Griggs finished with three kills, two blocks and one dig, while Tillery chipped in five assists and one block and Chloe Davis had two blocks.
— At Geraldine on Tuesday, Collinsville lost 2-0 (7-25, 2-25). Tillery made two digs and Griggs had two blocks.
The Panthers took a 2-0 (19-25, 19-25) loss to Fyffe, as Wills tallied five digs with four kills and two aces. Tillery registered nine assists, three blocks and one ace, while Griggs added seven blocks and four digs and Davis contributed four kills and three blocks.
— At Collinsville on Monday, the Panthers swept Gaston 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-18) and lost 2-0 (21-25, 22-25) to North Sand Mountain.
Tillery dished out 15 assists with five kills and two aces for Collinsville in the match against Gaston. Griggs recorded nine kills with two blocks and assists, Wills added six aces and kills and Kristina Johnson chipped in six aces with three kills, while Faviola Mendoza collected four digs.
Against NSM, Tillery finished with six aces with two kills and assists. Wills had five digs with four assists and three kills, and Mendoza added seven digs with one kill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:17:03 AM
Sunset: 07:07:28 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:17:46 AM
Sunset: 07:06:08 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 06:18:28 AM
Sunset: 07:04:47 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:19:11 AM
Sunset: 07:03:26 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:19:54 AM
Sunset: 07:02:04 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:20:36 AM
Sunset: 07:00:43 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:21:19 AM
Sunset: 06:59:21 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.