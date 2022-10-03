With a shortage of AHSAA officials, a few area games have been rescheduled from Friday to Thursday.
It includes DeKalb County, with the Sylvania-Plainview matchup and the Valley Head-Appalachian game being advanced to a Thursday night kickoff.
All 10 county football teams are in action this week.
A preview of the week ahead:
Sylvania at Plainview —
Winners of four straight, the Rams look to capitalize on their playoff positioning as they travel to Plainview for a 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff.
The Bears (1-5, 1-4 Class 3A-Region 6) defeated Sylvania 49-31 last season and maintain a 39-25 series lead, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Sylvania (5-1, 3-1 Class 3A-6) posted 455 yards of offense, with 254 yards passing and 201 on the ground in a 42-7 rout of Glencoe last Friday. Running back Braiden Thomas finished with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win.
In last week’s 28-0 loss at Hokes Bluff, Plainview was limited to 146 yards of offense and had four turnovers.
Valley Head at Appalachian —
The undefeated Tigers travel to Oneonta to play Appalachian in a 7 p.m. Thursday game on the heels of capturing their fourth Class 1A-Region 7 win against Cedar Bluff on homecoming.
Eian Bain rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns for Valley Head (6-0, 4-0)
Appalachian (4-2, 3-0) has reeled off three straight victories, all in region play. The Eagles are coming off a 16-12 win against Decatur Christian Heritage Academy.
Valley Head is 7-2 against the Eagles, winning the last six meetings, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Ider at Collinsville —
Ider and Collinsville are both looking to rebound from losses as the two county squads collide at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers (4-2, 2-2 Class 2A-Region 7) are reeling from a 61-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Fyffe.
Ider (2-5, 1-4) travels to Collinsville after a 28-19 loss at Section, in which Benjamin Smith ran for two touchdowns.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Ider leads the series vs. Collinsville 19-17-2. The two haven’t played since 2019, in which Collinsville won 60-6.
Westbrook Christian at Geraldine —
The Bulldogs pursue their fourth Class 3A-Region 6 win when they host Westbrook Christian at Coolidge Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Geraldine (4-2, 3-2 Class 3A-6) enters from a 28-0 homecoming victory against Ohatchee last Friday. Caleb Hall rushed for 113 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
The series record is 4-4 between Geraldine and Westbrook Christian, renewing the series as region rivals since the last meeting in 2009, in which Geraldine won 45-29, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
In its last game, Westbrook Christian fell to Piedmont 34-0 and dropped its overall record to 4-1.
Douglas at Crossville —
With two Class 5A-Region 7 games remaining, winless Crossville hosts Douglas at Crossville Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lions (0-7, 0-4 Class 5A-7) fell 48-0 to Douglas last season, and enter Friday’s game after a 48-7 loss. Crossville collected its touchdown on Steven Juan’s 11-yard run with 5:48 remaining in the fourth period. Cristian Rodriguez kicked the extra point. Juan rushed for 97 yards in the second half and finished with 125 for the Lions.
Douglas (4-2, 2-2) picked up its second straight win after topping Sardis 49-8 last week.
Fyffe at Sand Rock —
Class 2A’s top-ranked Red Devils take their sparkling undefeated record to Sand Rock for a Class 2A-Region 7 contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fyffe overwhelmed Collinsville with a 41-point explosion and finished with a 61-0 triumph at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field last week. The Red Devils improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region standings with a trio of region games remaining.
Fyffe is 21-5 against Sand Rock, winning the last nine matchups dating back to 2009.
Sand Rock lost to North Sand Mountain, 49-13, last week in a region game and fell to 2-5.
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Victory Christian —
Off a bye week, Cornerstone takes a long road trip to Columbus, Miss., for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against winless Victory Christian.
The Eagles (3-3, 1-3 CFA Eight-Man) get back to action following a 32-20 loss at Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) on Sept. 23.
Victory Christian fell 64-30 at Tuscaloosa Christian last week, dropping its overall record to 0-4 and 0-3 in Eight-Man competition.
Contributors to this report included: Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter, Ricky Smith, Special to The Sand Mountain Reporter, and Will Gaines, Special to The Times-Journal.
