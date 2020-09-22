Wildcats return to action vs. Blue Devils

FORT PAYNE — As the Fort Payne Wildcats return to action following their bye week, they’ll face the Etowah Blue Devils in a non-region contest at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 2-0 Class 4A, Region 6) visit Fort Payne (3-1, 2-0) as winners of three straight games, having shut out Ashville 24-0 last week.
Duke commit Trent Davis has been a mainstay in Etowah’s backfield. Fort Payne coach Chris Elmore said the senior running back is an explosive player and “almost impossible to tackle in the open field.”
The Wildcats’ defense will look to contain Davis and limit him to as little space as possible.
Fort Payne defenders will also have their sights on senior receivers Martavious Davis and Ollie Finch. Elmore said the duo is used in multiple ways to get Etowah’s offense surging.
“All three of these guys have been really good players for (Etowah) the last two years and are even better their senior year,” Elmore said.
Open-field tackling and perimeter blocking were among the components emphasized during the Wildcats’ bye week, Elmore said.
“We realize that this is an area of weakness for us and it is something that we will continue to work to improve on a daily basis throughout the entire season,” the coach said.
Elmore has been pleased with the continual progression of Fort Payne’s defense. The defensive back seven were among the most inexperienced positions at the start of the season.
“We knew that they needed some game experience in order for them to improve. I think they have consistently done that, especially after the Gadsden City game,” the coach said.
In its previous game, Fort Payne defeated new region opponent Springville 38-14 at Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 11.
J.D. Blalock passed for 150 on 9 of 12 attempts with two touchdowns in the win. He also ran seven times for 83 yards and a 74-yard touchdown in the first half.
Hunter Love rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries with two scores, while also getting on the receiving end of a touchdown pass and finishing with two catches for 59 yards.
Seth Williams added to Fort Payne’s defensive showing with a team-high 12 tackles (seven solo) with two sacks. Devin Wells and Laden Crow had seven stops each.
Playing at its best, Etowah’s defense creates pressure with its pass-rushing capability, Elmore said.
“Their defensive line plays very aggressively and their linebackers like to get in the backfield to cause problems,” he said.
Toby Camp highlights the Blue Devils’ defensive front, with Trent Davis, Martavious Davis and Finch prowling in the secondary.
Elmore said Camp was troublesome to fend off in last year’s meeting, in which Etowah won 26-20, and added that Camp is much improved this season.
“(The Blue Devils) play a lot of man coverage in the secondary because they have the players to do it,” Elmore said. “It is difficult to throw the ball on them because those same players from offense [Trent Davis, Martavious Davis and Finch] play a lot in the secondary also.”
Etowah’s defense averages 16 points per game, while the offense averages 23 per game.
The Blue Devils opened the season with a 34-0 loss against Gadsden City, their only common opponent with Fort Payne. The Wildcats took a 45-20 loss at Gadsden City on Aug. 27.
Since shaking off the loss in their debut, the Blue Devils have picked up wins against Oneonta (28-7) and Fultondale (39-22) before last week’s victory against Ashville.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Etowah owns a 25-20 series lead against Fort Payne.
