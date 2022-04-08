Fort Payne pushed across a couple of early runs, and Macks Bishop went the distance on the mound.
Bishop retired six batters and walked three while allowing four hits in a complete-game effort, highlighting the Wildcats’ 2-0 victory against the Arab Knights in Game 1 of a Class 6A, Area 15 best-of-three series at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
“So proud of the way these guys showed up and competed tonight,” Wildcats head coach Eric Varnadore said after his team improved to 1-2 in area competition and 7-15 overall. “Swung the bats really well early and were able to get on the board to get Macks some run support.”
The series concluded with Game 2 and an if-necessary third game at Arab on Friday. The series was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Visit times-journal.com/sports for updates and read about the series conclusion in the Wednesday, April 13 edition.
Fort Payne scored a run in the first inning and another in the second frame, finishing with six hits and no errors while leaving four runners stranded in scoring position.
Nolan Fowler plated a run and doubled on two hits, Dax Varnadore tripled and scored a run and Cooper Harcrow added two hits.
Bishop delivered 62 strikes in 96 total pitches.
“Really proud of Macks, not just tonight but this entire year,” the coach said. “He has deserved to get the win in all but one of the games he has started. Tonight we were finally able to get him the run support that he needed to get the win on the mound.”
Arab’s Brody McCain struck out seven, walked one and surrendered six hits and one earned run in a complete game.
Dakota NeSmith, John David Hall, Owen Garrison and Weslee Staton each had a hit for the Knights, who left seven runners stranded on base and committed two errors.
