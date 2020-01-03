PREP ROUNDUP: Ider girls find scoring balance, top Geraldine

Kinsley Carson’s 17 points led five Ider girls in double-figure scoring in a 79-40 victory against the Geraldine Bulldogs in Ider last Monday night.
Kinsley Carson finished with five made 3-pointers, hitting a pair in the opening period to help push the Hornets (13-3, 3-0 Class 2A, Area 15) to a 28-11 lead. They continued spreading the ball around to open shooters in the second quarter to extend the lead to a commanding 52-22 halftime advantage.
Gracie Flynn scored 15 points and Erin Pruett and Savannah Seals added 13 points apiece for Ider, while Kaleigh Carson had 12 points.
Hannah Dalton led the Bulldogs (4-11, 0-4 Class 3A, Area 15) with 10 points and Carlie Johnson had eight points.
Bulldogs grab early lead, defeat Hornets
Colton Lusher scored a game-high 22 points as the Geraldine boys took command early and had four players reach double-digit scoring numbers in an 81-38 win against the Ider Hornets in Ider last Monday night.
Lusher drilled three 3-point baskets and Kaejuan Hatley scored seven points in the first quarter to propel the Bulldogs to a 27-11 lead.
Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin had 21 points, Hatley added 17 points and Ridge Berry chipped in 10 points.
Colvin scored 12 points in the second quarter, including a pair of 3s to extend the lead to 53-28 at the halftime break.
The Bulldogs (4-9, 0-3 Class 3A, Area 15) snapped an eight-game skid.
Hunter Robinson led the Hornets (2-10, 0-3 Class 2A, Area 15) with 11 points and Jesse Massey scored eight points.
Fyffe boys top Valley Head for 15th win
Austin Buster finished with 19 points to lead three Fyffe boys in double-figure scoring in a 73-30 win against the Valley Head Tigers in Fyffe last Monday night.
The Red Devils notched their 15th win of the season, improving to 15-1 (3-0 Class 2A, Area 15).
Brody Dalton scored 17 points and Micah Johnson added 10 points for Fyffe.
The Tigers dropped to 1-8 (1-2 Class 1A, Area 14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.