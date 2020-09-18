Geraldine secures area tournament hosting site

With a victory over Glencoe, the Geraldine volleyball team secured its home court as the hosting site for this season’s Class 3A, Area 12 tournament.
The Bulldogs defeated area rival Glencoe 3-1 (25-17, 26-22, 20-25, 25-21) and beat Sardis 2-0 (25-20, 25-18) in a non-region match Thursday.
Geraldine will host the area tournament beginning Oct. 17.
In the win against Glencoe, Geraldine’s Zoey Faulkner finished with 38 assists and five digs, Jaden Dismuke had 19 digs with seven kills, three aces and one block and Lilly Rowell added 18 kills, 13 digs, one assist and one block.
Brooklyn Hall registered nine kills with one block, one assist and one dig for the Bulldogs. Alexis Powell had seven digs with five kills, one block and one ace, Tinsley Satterfield had 10 digs and three aces, Lydia West finished with three aces, three digs and one block and Chloe Murdock added three digs.
Against Sardis, Faulkner recorded 21 assists with seven digs and two kills, Rowell had 11 kills and seven digs and Dismuke added 11 digs with four aces, two kills and one assist. Hall contributed six kills and two assists, Powell chipped in 10 digs, two aces and one kill, West had five kills, three digs and one block and Satterfield added four digs.
Geraldine travels to Fort Payne on Tuesday for a tri-match against Fort Payne and Ider. The contest begins at 4 p.m.
