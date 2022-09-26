Following the Valley Head Tigers' 56-30 win against Ider on Friday, they garnered 35.1% of the online vote to claim The Times-Journal's Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College.
The Tigers remained undefeated and improved to 5-0.
Eian Bain rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns, Hunter Robinson gained 193 yards with two touchdowns and Valley Head compiled all of its 492 yards of offense through rushing.
Defensively, Ben Johnson led the Tigers with 14.5 tackles (13 solo stops and two for losses.)
