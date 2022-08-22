The arrival of the AHSAA’s Week 1 brings a full slate of regular-season games. DeKalb County teams stick around the county this week, as six teams will host. Plainview is the lone program off this week. Fyffe, Collinsville and Sylvania make their respective regular-season debuts. Here’s a look at this week’s county matchups:
Fyffe at Geraldine
There were plenty of fireworks around last year’s Fyffe-Geraldine game, as the Bulldogs stunned Fyffe 20-19 to end the Red Devils’ 51-game win streak, the nation’s longest active win streak at the time.
The Bulldogs host Fyffe for their home opener at Coolidge-Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jaxon Colvin passed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 81 yards and another score and accounted for six tackles as a defender in Geraldine’s 36-7 romp of Coosa Christian last week.
Carlos Mann caught two touchdown passes behind 41 yards receiving for the Bulldogs, adding eight tackles and a fumble recovery and returned a point for a 78-yard touchdown.
River Walling collected a team-high 10 tackles, and Joseph Garcia made eight tackles, forced a fumble and recovered another fumble for Geraldine.
Fyffe visited defending Class 3A state champion Piedmont for a fall exhibition game last week, losing 13-0. The Red Devils were the preseason’s No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A.
The Red Devils maintain a 44-34-2 record against Geraldine, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Crossville at Collinsville
Fresh off a 28-7 fall jamboree win at Pleasant Valley last Friday, the Panthers host Crossville at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.
While Collinsville makes its regular-season debut at home, Crossville (0-1) looks for its first win under first-year head coach Riley Edwards.
Steven Juan rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter of last week’s 8-6 loss at Ider.
The Lions, who finished 0-10 last season, lead the all-time series against county rival Collinsville 46-33-1, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Section at Valley Head
Brothers Charles and Chris Hammon meet for the second time since Charles arrived at Valley Head last season.
The Tigers host Section at 7 p.m. Friday.
Section leads the series 20-8and has won the last six games against Valley Head, including last year’s 34-14 result.
Last week, Eian Bain accounted for five touchdowns as the Tigers pulled away from North Sand Mountain for a 45-33 win in Higdon. Bain ran for 196 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while passing for 86 yards with a touchdown to Noah Hulgan.
Saks at Sylvania
The Rams get back to action after a bye week, hosting Saks at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jaxon Smith tossed three touchdown passes and Sylvania held off North Jackson’s comeback attempt for a 28-26 win in three varsity quarters of an exhibition at Sylvania High School on Aug. 12.
Smith was 9 of 18 passing for 205 yards. Braiden Thomas and Aiden Parham each rushed for 51 yards, with Parham capping the Rams’ scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter. Anderson led all Sylvania receivers with two catches for 77 yards and a TD, and Josh Scott tallied 42 yards receiving on one reception.
Ashdon Cooley led Sylvania’s defense with eight tackles (six solo and four for losses) and a forced fumble. Parham recorded five tackles, including one for a loss.
Saks (1-0) downed Ohatchee 41-14 last week in a regular-season opener.
The Wildcats hold a 2-1 series lead against Sylvania, having won the last two meetings.
Success Unlimited at Cornerstone
Riding a big homecoming night win to open the season, the Eagles host Success Unlimited Academy for the second of three straight home contests at Rodeo Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lucas Hale and Jess Nelson paced Cornerstone’s rushing attack, which amassed 290 yards, in a 48-0 drubbing of Trinity Christian last Friday. Hale carried six times for 136 yards with a rushing score, adding a touchdown pass. Nelson ran for a touchdown on each of three attempts, tallying 97 yards.
Henry Harrison led Cornerstone’s defense with six tackles, Konnor Fortner recorded four tackles and a safety, Tristan Johnson and Colby Harrison collected four tackles apiece and Hale contributed four stops, including one sack.
Success Unlimited (0-1), from Montgomery, opened the season last week on the losing end of a 34-0 decision against Jacksonville Christian Academy.
Asbury at Ider
Ider looks to minimize penalties and get its offense rolling as Asbury visits Wayne C. Hardman Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 1-0 Hornets overcame penalties and a series of muscle cramps and injuries to stave off Crossville’s late comeback attempt for an 8-6 win Saturday night.
Luke Hannah scored a touchdown after teammate Bryan Bass gathered a Lions fumble in the first quarter. Ider gained a safety in the third after a Crossville snap went high and into the end zone during a punting attempt.
Asbury (0-1) visits after a high-scoring season opener against Gaston. The Rams fell 64-42.
Friday’s clash at Ider will be the fifth meeting between Ider and Asbury. The Hornets are 4-0 in the series, having last played October 2019, winning 49-6, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
