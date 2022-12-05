Makinley Traylor sizzled with a game-high 34 points, Kennzie Smith added 10 points and Ider knocked off reigning Class 2A champion Pisgah at Ider High School last Friday night.

The Hornets handed five-time state champion Pisgah its first loss in area play since the 2016-17 season.

