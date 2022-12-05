Makinley Traylor sizzled with a game-high 34 points, Kennzie Smith added 10 points and Ider knocked off reigning Class 2A champion Pisgah at Ider High School last Friday night.
The Hornets handed five-time state champion Pisgah its first loss in area play since the 2016-17 season.
Traylor scored all of her points from inside the 3-point arc, including shooting 20 of 22 from the foul line, as Ider improved to 3-4 and 1-0 in Class 2A-Area 15.
Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker sank four 3-point baskets and scored 13 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. Campbell Barron scored 15 points for the Eagles (4-1, 0-1).
Traylor scored 10 first-quarter points to help the Hornets lead 16-9 entering the second period. Ider held a 24-15 lead at the break and closed the third quarter with a 48-31 advantage. Traylor scored all of her 14 fourth-quarter points on 14 of 14 shooting from the foul line.
Plainview 77, Geraldine 33 —
Lauren Jimmerson and Sawyer Hulgan combined for seven 3-pointers and 31 points in Plainview’s win at Geraldine last Friday night.
Plainview (5-1, 2-0 Class 3A-Area 14) sprinted to a 23-5 advantage in the opening period and led 39-16 at intermission.
The Bears didn’t let up to start the second half, as they outscored the home side 34-9.
Jimmerson finished with 17 points, including four 3s, for the Bears. Hulgan added 14 points and three 3s, Katie Brooks had nine points and Kami Sanders registered eight points. Saydi Jackson collected 10 rebounds.
Plainview stole the ball 14 times and committed just seven turnovers, while forcing Geraldine (1-4, 0-1) into 21 turnovers.
Hallie Burns paced Geraldine with 13 points.
Scottsboro 47, Fort Payne 36 —
Lydia Crane scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter of Fort Payne’s loss to visiting rival Scottsboro last Friday night.
Meredith Jackson added 10 points for Fort Payne (6-2).
Alyssa Paschal paced Scottsboro with 12 points, Madison Rains scored 10 and Jadaya Edmondson nine.
Fort Payne trailed 22-12 at the half and accumulated 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Sand Rock 64, Collinsville 15 —
Collinsville’s Nayeli Mata and Sophia Wills each scored five points in a loss at Sand Rock last Friday night.
Kennedy Henderson led the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points, Katelyn St. Clair added 17 points, and Jacey Stephens sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Sand Rock took command with a 25-6 lead at the end of the opening period and 37-10 at intermission.
Collinsville fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Class 2A-Area 12 play.
Sophia Blair paced Valley Head with a game-high 19 points in a home loss to North Sand Mountain on Saturday.
Jenna McKenzie scored 12 points, Gracie Black added 11 points and Bella Lewis had nine points for the Tigers (2-3).
NSM’s Kayden Reyes finished with 16 second-half points. Madison Renfro scored 13 points and Ella Spurgin chipped in 10 points.
The Tigers trailed 50-36 entering the fourth quarter, where Blair scored 10 points (6 of 8 shooting from the free-throw line). Reyes shot 7 of 11 from the foul line in the final period for NSM (9-2).
At Skyline last Friday night, McKenzie led Valley Head with 12 points in a 63-20 loss in Area 15 play.
Kiana King registered a game-high 14 points, Lexie Stuckey scored 13, Audra Bellomy added 12 and Blakely Stuckey and Kenzie Manning finished with 10 points apiece for the Vikings (5-2, 1-0).
