Fyffe tops Plainview, wins 50th game in a row

The Fyffe Red Devils added another accomplishment to their historic run by picking up the program’s 50th consecutive win with a 45-19 victory against Plainview on Friday night.
The win ties the Red Devils for second with Verbena for the most consecutive wins in Alabama and puts them just five games behind Clay County, which won 55 games from 1994-97.
It was also the Red Devils’ 13th consecutive win against archrival Plainview.
Head coach Paul Benefield said it means a lot to have Fyffe in the record books with some of the state’s top programs.
“There’s a lot involved in winning 50 games in a row,” Benefield said. “You’ve got to have good parents, good assistant coaches, players buying into what you teach them and a little luck sometimes. I am mighty proud of our kids for hanging in there tonight. They play hard.”
Fyffe’s Kyle Dukes led the Red Devils with 131 yards rushing on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Logan Anderson had 66 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brodie Hicks added 64 yards rushing and one touchdown.
The Red Devils also capitalized on five Plainview turnovers.
Fyffe forced a turnover on Plainview’s opening drive. Dukes then scored on a 1-yard run. Yahir Balcazar added the extra point for a 7-0 Fyffe lead.
Fyffe then scored on its next drive with a 19-yard run from Anderson. The extra-point attempt failed and Fyffe led 13-0 with 3:40 left in the first.
Fyffe scored its third touchdown on its third possession with a 1-yard run from Hicks. The 2-point conversion failed and Fyffe led 19-0 with 11:21 left in the first half.
Plainview found a spark on its next drive as quarterback Noah White hit Josh Sandlin for a 57-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears their first score of the night.
The Bears then forced a turnover on downs on Fyffe’s next drive but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity as they fumbled on the next play.
But the Plainview defense stood tall and held Fyffe as time expired in the first half.
In the third quarter, Fyffe took control of the game with three touchdowns. Hicks scored on a 1-yard run and then Dukes scored on runs of 1 yard and 19 yards. Plainview had three turnovers in the third quarter that led to each of the scores.
In the fourth quarter, Aubrey Baker scored Fyffe’s final touchdown on a 12-yard run with 10:51 remaining in the game. Plainview added two touchdowns in the fourth with the game out of reach. White scored on a 1-yard run and Levi Brown added another score on a 9-yard run.
Brown led Plainview with 55 yards rushing.
