Fyffe senior Ike Rowell won this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week with 67% of the online vote.
The quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more to help the Red Devils defeat Walter Wellborn 42-13 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Paul Benefield Stadium last Friday night.
Rowell ran for two first-half scores, including a 72-yarder that gave Fyffe a 14-0 lead with 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
