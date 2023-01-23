Fort Payne athletes reached the medal stand multiple times following strong showings at JV Meet No. 3 at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham last Wednesday.
Aubrey Evans placed first in girls high jump, notching a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, with a second-place finish in the triple jump (33-9.75). Lydie Varnadore was first in the triple jump (34-11.25), second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.91) and third in the high jump (5-0).
On the track, Anahi Barboza finished third in the 1600-meter run (5:19.73) and fourth in the 800-meter run (2:24.47). Ruthie Jones added a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:01.42).
On the boys’ side, Skyler Cody claimed first in the 60-meter hurdles (8.38), while Ryder Griggs was first in the pole vault (12-0) and Caden Kilgore placed second in the shot put (43-7).
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to competition at the Last Chance No. 1 on Friday, Jan. 27 in Birmingham.
Fort Payne’s results from JV Meet No. 3 in Birmingham, with athlete, place and time:
Lydie Varnadore, 11th, 8.42
Sophia Trammell, 46th, 8.85
Audrey Pacini, 73rd, 9.07
Ruthie Jones, fourth, 1:01.42
Madison Wright, 18th, 1:05.66
Jordan Strogov, 20th, 1:05.77
Sara Boatwright, 34th, 1:07.82
Sophia Trammell, 44th, 1:09.06
Audrey Pacini, 59th, 1:10.57
Libby Tallent, 123rd, 1:17.85
Anahi Barboza, fourth, 2:24.47
Abigail Vega, 15th, 2:35.62
Madison Wright, 19th, 2:37.04
Kyndal Hughes, 29th, 2:40.11
Arianna Ignacio, 40th, 2:44.62
Isabel Reyes, 41st, 2:44.65
Michelle Belman, 46th, 2:47.88
Sara Boatwright, 50th, 2:48.77
Kailey Cameron, 65th, 2:51.88
Ava Kate Jett, 72nd, 2:54.00
Josselyn Vega, 88th, 2:58.46
Libby Tallent, 126th, 3:16.02
Brittney Gonzalez, 134th, 3:21.50
Anahi Barboza, third, 5:19.73
Kyndal Hughes, ninth, 5:45.18
Abigail Vega, 10th, 5:45.66
Arianna Ignacio, 25th, 5:59.78
Isabel Reyes, 38th, 6:14.96
Kailey Cameron, 43rd, 6:21.45
Michelle Belman, 55th, 6:29.77
Ava Kate Jett, 58th, 6:32.45
Josselyn Vega, 66th, 6:43.56
Brittney Gonzalez, 83rd, 7:24.16
Lydie Varnadore, second, 9.91
Lydie Varnadore, third, 5-0
Mckenna Jackson, fifth, 29-10
Lydie Varnadore, first, 34-11.25 1
Aubrey Evans, second, 33-9.75
Austin Walker, sixth, 29-9.50
Dax Varnadore, 144th, 7.99
Benjamin Rush, 186th, 8.18
Tyler Anthony, 17th, 54.54
Ryder Griggs, 35th, 55.71
Oliver Perea, 79th, 58.35
Benjamin Rush, 150th, 1:03.18
Lane Pilotte, 16th, 2:08.20
Samuel Moses, 25th, 2:09.31
Pablo Rodriguez, 28th, 2:09.70
Ian Norman, 40th, 2:11.87
Tyler Anthony, 46th, 2:13.82
Conner Hughes, 79th, 2:17.25
Daniel De Leon, 146th, 2:27.70
Oliver Perea, 200th, 2:35.24
Orlando Valdez, 214th, 2:38.80
Samuel Moses, 20th, 4:46.70
Lane Pilotte, 23rd, 4:47.67
Pablo Rodriguez, 30th, 4:50.13
Conner Hughes, 71st, 5:05.27
Daniel De Leon, 98th, 5:13.69
Orlando Valdez, 165th, 5:56.21
Ryder Griggs, first, 12-0
Dax Varnadore, 44th, 16-0.25
Caden Kilgore, second, 43-7
Hayden Presley, ninth, 39-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.