VALLEY HEAD — Valley Head staved off an Ider rally for a 34-32 victory in Valley Head on Friday night.
After forfeiting their last two games due to COVID-19 concerns, the Hornets (1-5, 0-3 Class 2A, Region 7) almost completed a comeback after trailing the Tigers (5-1, 3-0) by a 20-9 first-half deficit.
Valley Head scored first with 7:42 on the clock after a 55-yard run by Jordan Burt. Ider blocked the extra-point attempt, setting the score 6-0.
With the clock running down in the first quarter, Ider answered with a quarterback keeper by Matthew Norman. The following extra-point kick attempt was no good.
Not to be outdone, Valley Head answered as Bryson Morgan ran the ball into the end zone with 8 seconds left in the quarter. Burt ran the ball in for a successful 2-point conversion, making the score 14-6.
Ider turned the ball over on an intercepted pass, only to have Valley Head fumble the ball on the next play. The fumble was recovered by Ider's Luke Hannah.
The Hornets capitalized on the turnover with Ben Smith scoring a field goal at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter.
Burt recorded the final score of the half, giving the Tigers a 20-9 advantage.
Valley Head wasted no time in starting the second half, as Eian Bain scored on a long run on the first play. Ider blocked the extra-point kick attempt, making it 26-9.
Dallen Hartline answered for the Hornets, receiving a pass from Norman for a touchdown with 4:43 left in the third. The extra-point added to the Hornets narrowing the lead 26-16.
The Hornets scored on a Norman run with the clock at 7:28 in the fourth. After the extra point, Ider pulled within 26-24.
Valley Head answered with another rushing touchdown at the 5:18 mark.
Norman scored again for Ider and successfully executed the 2-point conversion for the final score of the game.
Ider hosts Victory Christian on Friday.
Valley Head hosts Appalachian on Friday.
