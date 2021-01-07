The Alabama Sports Writers Association released individual awards for the state’s top linemen and backs in each classification Tuesday night.
Fyffe senior quarterback Ike Rowell was selected as Class 3A’s 2020 Back of the Year following a dominant season in which he helped lead the Red Devils to a third consecutive state championship and first since joining 3A.
The versatile runner/defender was voted as the No. 1 back in his class over fellow finalists Myles Butler of Montgomery Catholic and Jackson Hayes of Piedmont.
Fyffe senior Caleb Lyles was one of three finalists for 3A’s Lineman of the Year, along with Walter Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Piedmont’s Sean Smith. Jett Smith received the honor.
Here’s the complete list of 2020 winners:
Linemen of the Year
7A: Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Thompson
6A: Lee Hunter, DT, Blount
5A: Jeremiah Williams, LB, Ramsay
4A: Deontae Lawson, LB, Mobile Christian
3A: Jett Smith, LB, Walter Wellborn
2A: Caden Story, DL, Lanett
1A: Carson Jones, OL, Brantley
AISA: Eli Richey, OL, Southern Academy
Backs of the Year
7A: Conner Harrell, QB, Thompson
6A: GaQuincy McKinstry, DB/WR, Pinson Valley
5A: Zyquez Perryman, QB, Pleasant Grove
4A: Kamari Lassiter, DB/WR, American Christian
3A: Ike Rowell, QB, Fyffe
2A: Peyton Higgins, RB, Mars Hill
1A: Brayden Kyle, QB, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Payton Allen, QB, Chambers Academy
