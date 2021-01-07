Rowell
Fyffe's Ike Rowell throws against Montgomery Catholic during the AHSAA Super 7 Class 3A championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. 

 Mark Almond | AL.com

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released individual awards for the state’s top linemen and backs in each classification Tuesday night.

Fyffe senior quarterback Ike Rowell was selected as Class 3A’s 2020 Back of the Year following a dominant season in which he helped lead the Red Devils to a third consecutive state championship and first since joining 3A. 

The versatile runner/defender was voted as the No. 1 back in his class over fellow finalists Myles Butler of Montgomery Catholic and Jackson Hayes of Piedmont.

Fyffe senior Caleb Lyles was one of three finalists for 3A’s Lineman of the Year, along with Walter Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Piedmont’s Sean Smith. Jett Smith received the honor.

Here’s the complete list of 2020 winners:

Linemen of the Year

7A: Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Thompson

6A: Lee Hunter, DT, Blount

5A: Jeremiah Williams, LB, Ramsay

4A: Deontae Lawson, LB, Mobile Christian

3A: Jett Smith, LB, Walter Wellborn

2A: Caden Story, DL, Lanett

1A: Carson Jones, OL, Brantley

AISA: Eli Richey, OL, Southern Academy

Backs of the Year

7A: Conner Harrell, QB, Thompson

6A: GaQuincy McKinstry, DB/WR, Pinson Valley

5A: Zyquez Perryman, QB, Pleasant Grove

4A: Kamari Lassiter, DB/WR, American Christian

3A: Ike Rowell, QB, Fyffe

2A: Peyton Higgins, RB, Mars Hill

1A: Brayden Kyle, QB, Decatur Heritage

AISA: Payton Allen, QB, Chambers Academy

