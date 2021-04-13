Lydia West blasted a late three-run home run and teamed with Emily Oliver to deliver a shutout in the circle in Geraldine’s 21-0 rout of the Glencoe Yellow Jackets at Glencoe High School on Monday.
West batted 5 for 5 with two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored for the Bulldogs (12-7-1). Jaden Dismuke batted 3 for 5 with four BRIs and three runs scored, Katie Walters chipped in a double on three hits, scored three runs and added two RBIs and Gracey Johnson and Shelby Trester each had two hits, with an RBI and scored three runs.
In the pitching circle, West lasted three innings, allowing four hits and no runs with three strikeouts and no walks. Oliver relieved by surrendering two hits for no runs.
Geraldine took a 6-0 advantage into the second inning, before adding two additional runs. The Bulldogs added an explosive 12-run scoring burst in the fifth inning, highlighted by West’s three-run homer.
The Bulldogs accounted for 20 hits and 19 RBIs and left eight runners stranded in scoring position.
Scottsboro 3, Plainview 0;
Plainview 7, Collinsville 0:
Plainview took a 3-0 loss against Scottsboro before defeating Collinsville 7-0 in doubleheader action at Rainsville Field of Dreams on Friday.
In the opener against Scottsboro, the Bears were limited to three hits.
Lily Boswell threw four scoreless innings in the circle for Plainview (24-4-1), before Ella Lee solo-homered for the Wildcats in the top of the fifth inning. A fielding error allowed Scottsboro to push the lead to 2-0 before the Bears escaped the frame with a groundout.
Anna Stuart Dawson tripled a runner home in the top of the sixth inning for Scottsboro’s final run.
Plainview fell victim to three consecutive outs to close the game.
Boswell struck out 10 batters and walked none while allowing six hits in her complete-game effort.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart also threw a complete game, retiring four batters and walking none.
In Game 2 against Collinsville, Tessa Word delivered a one-hit, nine-strikeout performance as she helped keep the Panthers scoreless in Plainview’s 7-0 victory by way of run rule in four innings.
The Bears collected five hits. Boswell recorded a double with an RBI and a run scored, Mallory Lindsey registered two RBIs and Elaine Puckett contributed two runs.
Somer Stewart hit a double for Collinsville, in addition to tossing two innings while allowing three hits for three runs.
Plainview plated three runs in the second inning and pushed across four runs in the third.
