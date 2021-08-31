Sylvania girls place 3rd at Black and Gold Classic; Plainview 4th

All of DeKalb County’s cross country teams participated in Scottsboro’s Black and Gold Classic on Saturday.
Sylvania finished third overall in the small school girls race and Plainview was fourth, while Fort Payne earned a third-place finish in the large school girls race, highlighting DeKalb’s effort at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions at Scottsboro High School on Saturday morning.
In the small school girls event, a 5000-meter run, Plainview’s Jaxson Bruce finished fifth overall with a time of 22 minutes, 27 seconds. Sylvania’s Leianna Currie (23:38) placed eighth overall, and teammates Kirby Wisner (24:26) and Molly Par (25:18) placed 12th and 15th, respectively.
Whitesburg Christian Academy had seven runners claim top-1o finishes, capturing the top team finish. Whitesburg’s Anna Pierce (20:20) was the top individual placer.
In the large school girls 5K, Anahi Barboza was Fort Payne’s top finisher in sixth place, clocking in at 20:32, while teammate Raven Fairley (20:40) placed ninth overall.
James Clemens’ Kayla Willett (19:44) was the top individual placer, while her team finished second. Hewitt-Trussville won the race.
In the small school boys 5K, Fyffe’s Dawson McCollum (19:47) finished 11th overall, and Sylvania’s Jonah Gurley (20:22) was 16th overall.
Pisgah claimed the first-place team win in the small school boys event.
James Clemens won the large school boys race and Scottsboro finished runner-up.
In the 2.1-mile junior varsity girls event, Fort Payne placed as runner-up behind Huntsville.
Top finishers for Fort Payne’s JV girls were Isabelle Reyes (11th overall; 15:15) and Ruthie Jones (14th overall; 15:29).
Fort Payne’s JV boys claimed a fifth-place finish, led by JP Groat (13th overall; 12:38) and Samuel Campero (18th overall; 12:53).
Huntsville won the JV boys race.
