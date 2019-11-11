Geraldine's Mayfield wins 3A state title

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS AROUND 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH
POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHERN ALABAMA AS WELL AS LINCOLN,
FRANKLIN AND MOORE COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
