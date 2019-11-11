Geraldine's Mayfield wins 3A state title
Buy Now

Geraldine's Collin Mayfield runs during the AHSAA cross country state championships in Oakville on Saturday.

 Jason Bowen | Jackson County Sentinel

Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield won the Class 3A boys individual state title at the AHSAA cross country championship in Oakville on Saturday.

Mayfield finished with a time of 16:16.50.

There will be more on Mayfield’s championship win in The Times-Journal later this week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.