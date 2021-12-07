Fort Payne native Vega excels in freshman cross country season

Entering the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championship race, Aylin Vega’s goal was to clock in at 19 minutes, 30 seconds.
Her team pushed her to be better.
The Wallace State Community College freshman and Fort Payne High School alumnae finished the season finale’s 5K with an official time of 19:27.4, placing 13th individually and earning an All-America honor at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Va., on Nov. 13.
“Running in college has taught me so much,” Vega said. “I’m not a person to brag on myself, but I’m very proud of myself.”
She said the national course’s final stretch was among its most challenging parts. Along with battling the course, Vega also pushed herself to keep pace with teammate Macie Ellis, a sophomore who finished 12th overall (19:26.4) and also earned All-America status.
“I think Aylin finishing as an All-American was huge for the program but most of all, it set in stone, in her mind, that she can be running at a whole new level next season,” said Wallace State cross country head coach Stan Narewski.
Vega, who excelled as a long-distance runner for Fort Payne’s cross country and track and field teams, said running at the collegiate level has allowed her to strengthen her commitment to cross country.
Once Vega began training at Wallace State, she exceeded expectations of her teammates.
“The girls would tell me, ‘When I first saw you, I thought you were going to be a girl who runs in the 20s or 21s, but you’re really fast,’” Vega said.
After being nervous about failing to qualify for the national race, Vega turned out to be her school’s No. 2 runner. She became the fastest first true freshman in Wallace State women’s cross country history in the 5,000-meter event, Narewski said.
“It took a while to convince her that she could train at the level needed to run as a low-19 (minute) or high- 18-minute 5K cross country competitor,” Narewski said. “Once she began to run fast on stress workout days she was almost stunned at running multiple 800-meter repeats as fast as she ran just one 800 in a meet. She was in total disbelief. After that, she began to step up and compete at a different level.
“She was diligent in communicating with the coaches and the athletic trainer so she would be healthy and ready to run well on race day. This is exactly what we ask all of our athletes to do. Not all of them do a good job at it but Aylin did a great job staying uninjured. She is very coachable and leads by example. She loves her team too.”
Narewski said Vega’s season has helped recruiting, as other Alabama high school runners are taking notice of the program. Next year could move that trend along even more, he said.
Vega helped Wallace State’s women’s cross country finish fifth in the country at the national championship meet, a program record. The accomplishment came weeks after the team earned a fourth consecutive Alabama Community College Conference championship and sixth overall conference title.
Ellis was named the 2021 ACCC Runner of the Year after finishing the conference 5K as the individual champion with a 19:57.13. Vega was the ACCC meet runner-up with a 20:17.43
Fort Payne cross country head coach Ashley Jackson said her words couldn’t properly describe how proud she is of Vega.
“When I coached her, she was definitely one of the hardest workers I had,” Jackson said. “From the beginning of the season to the end, she was always striving to be better and she did. I knew she would be the same when she decided to run in college. She’s very coachable and always willing to do more than you ask.
“...Seeing how well she did her freshman year only makes me look forward to her sophomore year more.”
