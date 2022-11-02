DeKalb County will be represented at the AHSAA cross country season’s grand finale this weekend.
Girls and boys teams from Fort Payne and Plainview will compete, while Sylvania’s Aubree Cleveland and Collinsville’s Andrea Hernandez will participate as individuals at the 2022 AHSAA Cross Country State Meet at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville on Saturday morning.
Tickets are on sale on the GoFan app. Admission is $12 per person, plus GoFan fees.
Trophies for the winning and runner-up teams in each racing division will be awarded. Medals for the first 15 individual finishers in each division will be awarded as well.
Competing in Class 6A, Fort Payne’s girls team will include: Anahi Barboza, Sara Boatwright, Kyndal Hughes, Arianna Ignacio, Ava Kate Jett, Ruthie Jones, Reese McCurdy, Isabel Reyes, Abigail Vega and Madison Wright. The 6A girls race is set for 11:50 a.m.
For the Fort Payne boys, Tyler Anthony, Daniel Deleon, Samuel Moses, Ian Norman, Lane Pilotte and Pablo Rodriguez will compete. The 6A boys race begins at 10:50 a.m., and the 6A awards portion is set for 12:50 p.m.
In 3A, the Plainview girls will be represented by: Jayden Blackwell, Jaxson Bruce, Emma Graham, Jada Hampton, Addie Kate Higdon, Abigail Mays, Lyda Smith, Marlee Townsend, Bristol Waldrop and Abby Williams.
Competing for the Plainview boys: Ephan Benjume, Eli Crawford, Aaron Easterby, Cayson Hall, Collin Hall, Brandon Horton, Will Jackson, Israel Johnson, Ryder Mauldin and Jackson Smith. The 3A awards are scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
In 1A-2A, Hernandez, a freshman, will run for the Collinsville girls after qualifying for the state race as an individual. The 1A-2A girls race is set for 11:10 a.m., with the awards ceremony scheduled for 12:50 p.m.
In 3A, Cleveland, an eighth-grader will compete for the Sylvania girls as the team’s lone state qualifier from last week’s sectional meet. The 3A girls race is 10:30 a.m.
Here’s a look at the complete state race schedule at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday:
1A-2A, 6A Awards, 12:50 p.m.
