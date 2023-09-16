PREP FOOTBALL: Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41

For a time, it was a close game at Gadsden City’s Titan Stadium. Fort Payne had the lead at the half, and for more than a quarter of play the 6A foes traded the lead one drive after another.
But into the third quarter, Gadsden City pulled turned on its offense, much of it courtesy of T.J. Worthy, who had more than 200 yards in the game.
The Titans pressured Fort Payne quarterback Dax Varnadore, with multiple sacks, and extended their lead in a 100-point-plus game.
First drive of the game the Titans held Fort Payne, scoring a field goal on their first possession.
Fort Payne grabbed momentum, taking the kick-off in for a score. Gadsden would add a touchdown and the first quarter ended Titans 10, Wildcats 7.
Both teams must have been warming up.
Fort Payne started the second quarter with the ball on the Titan 11, and would regain the lead with a 2-yard run from Kaden Dubose, bringing the score 14-10 with 11:47 left in the half.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. put Gadsden back on top in dramatic fashion with a 65-yard kickoff return. With 11:33 left in the half, the Titans led 14-10.
Fort Payne answered quickly, with a 77-yard drive led by Dubose, who took the ball in for the score. Fort Payne regained the lead, 21-17, but the Titans next drive – with a 40-yard run by Yow put the Titans up, 24-21.
The Titans suffered the first turn-over of the night when a tipped ball was intercepted by Taylor Chaparro in a one-handed grab. Fort Payne took over at midfield with 5:09 left in the half.
Fort Payne added two field goals before the end of the half, taking the lead, 27-24.
Gadsden took the lead in just early in the second half, with a 43-yard run from Worthy.
Fort Payne answered, with Dubose taking the ball to the one, and Varnadore taking it in for the score.
Gadsden came back, with Kerrell Yow making a catch and the seven and advancing near the two. T.J. Worthy took it over the line to bring the score to Gadsden 37, Fort Payne 34. Gadsden missed the extra point, and Fort Payne came back to score on a 40-yard “perfect pass” from Varnadore to Brannon Oliver: Fort Payne 41, Gadsden 37. Conner Hughes extra point connected.
But it was another drive, another score. Worthy made a 43-yard run, and this PAT sailed in for a score of Gadsden 44, Fort Payne 41 with 5:20 in third quarter.
Varnadore was sacked in the next drive and Fort Payne had to punt, and it was Worthy again, on a 34-yard pass play to extend the Titan lead to 51-41.
The Titans put on the pressure, sacking Varnadore for a 10-yard loss, then dropping Dubose at the 10. Yow intercepted Varnadore’s pass attempt and took it to the two. Waldrop would push it in, taking the score to 58-41.
The Titans kept the pressure on, and Fort Payne was forced to punt with 10:24 left in the game. It was the pattern for the rest of the game. Gadsden added another score, and held Fort Payne at 41. The final score in the 6A region contest was Gadsden, 63, Fort Payne 41.
Fort Payne has a bye next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.