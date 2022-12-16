The Fort Payne wrestling team swept its second of three home contests with a 39-34 win against Gardendale and a 60-24 victory against Coosa (Ga.) in varsity action Thursday night.

Fort Payne’s winners included: Cooper Buffington (1-1) with one pin fall; Pedro Miguel (2-0) with one pin fall; Tucker Burkhead (1-1) with one pin fall; Elijah Boggs (2-0) with one pin fall; Brigden Snyder (1-1) with one pin fall; Josh Everett (1-1) with one pin fall; Landon Sulffridge (2-0) with two pin falls; Parker Wilson (2-0) with one pin fall and one win by decision; Cooper Hilyer (2-0) with one pin fall.

