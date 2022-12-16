The Fort Payne wrestling team swept its second of three home contests with a 39-34 win against Gardendale and a 60-24 victory against Coosa (Ga.) in varsity action Thursday night.
Fort Payne’s winners included: Cooper Buffington (1-1) with one pin fall; Pedro Miguel (2-0) with one pin fall; Tucker Burkhead (1-1) with one pin fall; Elijah Boggs (2-0) with one pin fall; Brigden Snyder (1-1) with one pin fall; Josh Everett (1-1) with one pin fall; Landon Sulffridge (2-0) with two pin falls; Parker Wilson (2-0) with one pin fall and one win by decision; Cooper Hilyer (2-0) with one pin fall.
In Tuesday’s home opener, the Wildcats had seven athletes earn wins against visiting Arab in a 40-39 loss. Wildcats winning by pin fall included: Pedro Miguel, Tucker Burkhead, Carter Blalock, Gio Sosa, Brigden Snyder and Josh Everett. Parker Wilson won by a 6-4 decision.
Last Saturday, Fort Payne Youth Wrestling garnered 11 medals from its 19 wrestlers during competition at AYWO-AAU Stronghold Coliseum at Thompson High School. Fort Payne’s gold medal winners included: Isaac Boggs, Beckett Hester, Remington Willingham, Bentley Webb, Cooper Buffington, Braeden Benefield and Elijah Boggs. Barrett Webb earned a silver medal, and Vaughn Goggans took home a bronze medal for the Wildcats. Caiden West and Gavin Gatlin each garnered fourth-place finishes.
