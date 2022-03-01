Behind a high-energy start with strong defensive pressure throughout, Plainview hustled its way back into the state championship round.
Luke Smith finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, Cole Millican added 17 points with seven rebounds and the Bears downed Houston Academy 59-44 in the AHSAA Class 3A state semifinals at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Tuesday morning.
“We challenged our guys to bring energy and effort and I thought it was great,” Plainview head coach Robi Coker said after the game.
The Bears play the Winfield/Southside winner in the state championship game at 2:15 p.m. Friday. The Winfield/Southside contest was not completed before press time.
The 30-6 Plainview boys return to the state championship game for the first time since 2019, when they won the 3A boys state championship for a second straight season.
“We knew what to expect the whole way down here,” Smith said of the environment at the AHSAA Final Four.
Added Coker, “The event is so special, if you’re not careful it will overwhelm you.”
Kadyn Mitchell paced the Raiders (22-10) with 16 points with six rebounds, Kameryn Mitchell scored 11 points and Adam Kesserwani chipped in nine points with six rebounds.
The Raiders had to fight through heavy defensive pressure while trying to overcome the deficit.
“I thought our defensive pressure was really good,” Coker said. “Give credit to Houston Academy. They handled our pressure at times, but as the game wore on, our pressure was probably the difference in the game.”
Plainview took a 30-16 halftime advantage and pushed it to 48-31 by the end of the third period.
A foul shot sliced Plainview’s lead to 48-36 with less than 7 minutes to play in the final quarter. Smith drew a foul as he scored a basket to give the Bears a 50-36 lead at the 6:30 mark, ahead of sinking a 3-point basket from an assist by Millican to extend it to 53-36.
Rodwick Jackson drilled a shot from long distance with 4:06 remaining to bring Houston Academy within 16. But the Bears received two free throws from Smith with 3:12 to go, expanding the lead to 57-42.
Plainview had an uncharacteristic shooting performance in delivering a 35% effort for the game on 9-of-26 shooting, while attempting just three free throws. But the Bears gained an edge in the rebounding battle 31-28.
“We gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Coker said. “(The Raiders) got some rebounds that kept them in the game. We have to do a better job and clean that up.”
