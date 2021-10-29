Anderson scores 5 TDs, Fyffe rumbles past 6A Scottsboro

Logan Anderson rushed for a game-high 139 yards and four touchdowns, adding an 89-yard kickoff return for a score, as the Fyffe Red Devils rumbled past the Class 6A Scottsboro Wildcats 45-7 in a rainy regular-season finale at Paul Benefield Stadium on Thursday night.
Anderson scored on runs of 9, 22, 2 and 9 yards, respectively, finishing with 15 carries and a 9.3 yards-per-carry average as the Red Devils closed their regular season at 8-1.
A 22-yard touchdown run by Anderson with 14 seconds left in the first half lifted Fyffe to an 18-0 lead. Brodie Hicks scored on a 2-yard run late in the opening period to make it 12-0.
Anderson scored from 2 yards out and added a 2-point conversion run early in the third quarter, before scoring on a 9-yard run midway through the period. Yahir Balcazar added an extra-point kick to push the lead to 39-0.
Keelan Alvarez rushed for a 12-yard touchdown at the 6:57 mark of the fourth and Alvaro Macias-Cazorla tacked on an extra-point kick for the Wildcats’ lone points.
With 6:40 remaining in regulation, Anderson returned a kickoff 89 yards for his fifth touchdown and the game’s final score.
All of Fyffe’s 286 yards of offense came from its run game. Kyle Dukes ran for 113 yards on 17 attempts, and Hicks had nine carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Stephens recorded an interception for the Red Devils’ defense, which forced two fumbles and limited Scottsboro to 232 yards of offense.
For the Wildcats (3-7), Jake Jones completed 8 of 15 passes for 70 yards.
