Ahead of the 2021 AHSAA State Baseball Playoffs, Fyffe garnered the No. 3 position in Class 3A and Ider ranked eighth in 2A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school baseball rankings this week.
The rankings, released Thursday morning, had Fyffe (19-1) claiming the four-spot in 3A behind No. 3 Phil Campbell, No. 2 Piedmont and No. 1 T.R. Miller, respectively.
Geraldine (14-14), the 3A, Area 12 champion, received nominations but missed the cut in the season’s final collection of baseball rankings.
In 2A, Ider (20-9) finished its run in the state rankings as the No. 8 team in the classification. With a 20-3 record, St. Luke’s took the top spot, with Westbrook Christian (19-7) at No. 2 and Decatur Heritage (25-5) at No. 3.
Here are this week’s rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-3)
2. Central-Phenix City (28-3)
3. Florence (22-8)
4. Auburn (26-4)
5. James Clemens (26-13)
6. Bob Jones (26-14)
7. Vestavia Hills (20-10)
8. Smiths Station (22-12)
9. Sparkman (20-10)
10. Dothan (23-8)
Others nominated: Enterprise (19-12), Grissom (20-12), Oak Mountain (18-15), Prattville (20-15), Spain Park (21-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (24-4)
2. Helena (23-7)
3. Cullman (25-10)
4. Oxford (25-6)
5. Saraland (22-7)
6. Hartselle (21-12)
7. Chelsea (23-14)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (26-10)
9. Gulf Shores (22-9)
10. Hueytown (28-9)
Others nominated: Calera (16-12), Eufaula (19-10), Gardendale (17-5), Hazel Green (20-16), Jasper (20-11), Mortimer Jordan (30-5), Spanish Fort (18-15), Stanhope Elmore (22-8), Wetumpka (21-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (32-5)
2. Andalusia (20-5)
3. Rehobeth (21-3)
4. UMS-Wright (17-9)
5. Madison Academy (25-10)
6. Leeds (23-8)
7. Holtville (22-9)
8. Elmore Co. (21-7)
9. Shelby Co. (19-8)
10. Alexandria (19-13)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-13), Headland (14-6), Lawrence Co. (18-10), Pike Road (17-7), Sardis (16-10), St. Clair Co. (19-13), St. Paul’s (14-8), West Point (19-17).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (26-3)
2. Gordo (19-5)
3. American Christian (22-12)
4. West Limestone (25-6)
5. North Jackson (24-8)
6. Bibb Co. (20-7)
7. Alabama Christian (17-10-1)
8. Straughn (16-5)
9. Deshler (19-8)
10. Oneonta (18-6)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-12), Curry (18-10), Dale Co. (12-11-1), Hamilton (17-12), St. James (21-9), Wilson (14-9).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (25-1)
2. Piedmont (27-4)
3. Phil Campbell (30-3)
4. Fyffe (19-1)
5. Bayside Academy (19-5)
6. Opp (20-5)
7. Thomasville (20-4)
8. Winfield (25-10)
9. Providence Christian (18-10)
10. Houston Academy (20-9)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (14-11), Childersburg (22-9), Geraldine (14-14), Hokes Bluff (14-7), Lauderdale Co. (18-8), Ohatchee (16-9), Trinity (19-7-1).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (20-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (19-7)
3. Decatur Heritage (25-5)
4. Spring Garden (20-12)
5. Ariton (17-9)
6. Mars Hill (19-13)
7. North Sand Mountain (13-4)
8. Ider (20-9)
9. Colbert Co. (28-8)
10. G.W. Long (14-11)
Others nominated: Falkville (20-10), Leroy (20-14), Sand Rock (13-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Lynn (20-2)
2. Brantley (17-7)
3. Bayshore Christian (19-8)
4. Sweet Water (16-12)
5. Lindsay Lane (17-10)
6. Maplesville (11-7)
7. Hackleburg (19-7)
8. Donoho (14-7)
9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)
10. Athens Bible (14-9)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (14-16), Red Level (11-9), Sumiton Christian (11-18).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-4-1)
2. Glenwood (32-10)
3. Bessemer Academy (27-7)
4. Patrician (21-5)
5. Lowndes Academy (21-9)
6. Macon East (21-8)
7. Wilcox Academy (17-7)
8. Chambers Academy (22-7)
9. Morgan Academy (18-6)
10. Edgewood (14-13)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1), Jackson Academy (14-7-1).
