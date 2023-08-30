Plainview claimed its first tournament victory of the season on opening weekend.
The Bears defeated Guntersville 2-0 (25-13, 25-18) in the gold bracket final, earning the championship at Geraldine High School’s Liberty Bank Invitational varsity volleyball tournament Saturday.
Plainview beat tournament host Geraldine 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) in the bracket semifinal round to advance. The Bears downed Danville 2-0 ( 25-16, 25-2) in their opening match of bracket competition.
In earlier pool play Saturday, Plainview scored a 2-1 (23-25, 25-21,15-8) victory against New Hope, a 2-0 (25-10, 25-11) win against Lincoln and a 2-0 (25-3, 25-7) triumph against Scottsboro.
Ali Price finished with a tournament total of 128 assists with 32 digs, six aces and two kills for the Bears. Faith Odom recorded 41 kills, 26 digs, five blocks and four aces, and Aubriella Hairston pitched in 29 kills and 12 blocks. Grace Traylor registered 17 kills with 11 digs and five blocks, and Kami Sanders contributed 31 kills, 23 digs, 14 aces and three blocks. Chloe Hatch added 27 digs with 16 kills and 12 blocks, while Bentley Luther added 23 digs and five kills and Kinsley Blair had 12 digs. Kadie Brooks contributed 20 digs and Zanna Ferguson recorded 21 digs and three aces.
Meanwhile, Geraldine scored tournament wins against Fairview (25-20, 25-18), Cherokee County (25-21, 25-23), Pleasant Valley (25-233, 23-25, 17-15) and New Hope (23-25, 25-10, 15-13).
Kentlei Rogers finished with 36 kills, eight aces, seven blocks and two digs for Geraldine. Raven Moses added six digs and Kennedy Cook contributed one kill, one block and one dig. Abby Sisk added 11 digs with six aces and one kill, while Karlie Baker had 13 digs with 11 kills, two aces and one block and Brooklyn Hall chipped in 55 kills, 13 aces and digs, 10 blocks and one assist. Jaycee Berrong finished with 106 assists, 12 digs, eight aces, seven kills and four blocks, Emma Stephenson added 14 kills and eight blocks and Hallie Burns finished with 51 digs, 11 assists and six aces.
— At the Juanita Boddie Volleyball Tournament in Hoover, Fort Payne fell to Spain Park 2-1 (20-25 25-17 11-15 ) and won against Montgomery Academy 2-1 (26-24 10-25, 21-19) on Friday.
On Saturday, the Wildcats swept Austin 2-0 (25-13 25-11) and lost to Gulf Shores 2-0 (25-17 25-23). Fort Payne lost to Albertville 2-1 (18-25 25-12, 15-11) and lost to Buckhorn 2-0 (28-26, 25-17).
