Wildcats romp past Warriors on senior night
PREP FOOTBALL: Fort Payne 35, Cherokee County 16

  • Updated
Fort Payne’s defense kept Cherokee County’s potent offense from erupting, and the result was favorable on senior night.

Bennett Blanks rushed for two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception as the Wildcats overpowered the Warriors 35-16 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.

