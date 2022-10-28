Wildcats romp past Warriors on senior night

Fort Payne’s defense kept Cherokee County’s potent offense from erupting, and the result was favorable on senior night.
Bennett Blanks rushed for two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception as the Wildcats overpowered the Warriors 35-16 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
“It was a tough, physical game,” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said. “(Jacob) Cornejo and (Jackson Amos) do a good job of running right at you. You have to handle blocks well and make tackles and our defense battled all night.”
Fort Payne (8-2) hosts Decatur, the No. 3 seed from Class 6A-Region 7, for the opening round of the state postseason next Friday. Decatur beat Scottsboro 17-14 on Friday.
In Friday’s regular-season finale, the Warriors (8-2) produced points on both of Fort Payne’s first-half turnovers to pull within 14-9 at intermission.
Fort Payne fumbled on its own 25-yard line, and Cornejo plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard score early in the second quarter. The ball was mishandled on the hold during the ensuing PAT kick attempt and the Wildcats maintained a 7-6 edge.
Malachi Horton picked off a Dax Varnadore pass near midfield with 3 minutes to play in the half. Fort Payne’s defense held the opposition to a 25-yard field goal with 7 seconds remaining in the half to narrow the scoring gap to five points.
The Wildcats scored first on their second series of the game. Varnadore hit Marcus Ledford along the left side for a 35-yard scoring strike with 2:53 left in the opening period.
Varnadore connected with Ledford for a 56-yard gain in the second period, and Kaden Dubose ripped off a 14-yard run before Blanks capped the series with a 3-yard rushing touchdown at the 7:46 mark.
“We ran the ball some early and got the safeties down trying to play the run and were able to hit some play-action over the top of them,” Elmore said. “That’s what we like to do, that’s how we like to play. If we can run the ball and make teams defend the run a little bit more, we like to use play-action over the top.”
Dubose scored on a 3-yard run midway through the third period to extend Fort Payne’s advantage to 28-9, before Cornejo added his second touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the fourth.
Varnadore threw his second touchdown pass to Blanks for a 17-yard connection with 2 minutes left in regulation.
