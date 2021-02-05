Parker Godwin scored a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds, leading four Fyffe players in double-digit scoring in an 89-40 win against the Pisgah Eagles at Mike Cochran Gymnasium in Fyffe on Thursday night.
Tate Goolesby finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Xavier Works added 11 points and eight rebounds and Luc Jones had 11 points as the Red Devils improved to 20-5.
Brody Dalton contributed nine points and 11 rebounds, Micah Johnson had nine points with nine rebounds and four assists and Tyler Stephens chipped in eight points with five assists for Fyffe.
Jacob Hendricks paced the Eagles with 13 points.
The Red Devils produced a strong opening quarter, outsourcing Pisgah 29-12 and pushing their lead to 49-19 at intermission.
Plainview 77, Etowah 36:
Cole Millican hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists, as the Plainview Bears trounced the Etowah Blue Devils in Attalla on Thursday night.
Jonah Williams scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Dylan Haymon made four 3s and had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (25-5) in a dominating outing.
Plainview sprinted to a 23-5 lead and poured on a 22-6 second-quarter effort to take a commanding 46-11 halftime advantage.
Geraldine 93, Cleveland 54:
Jaxon Colvin had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Kaejuan Hatley added 23 points and eight rebounds and the Geraldine Bulldogs romped past the Cleveland Panthers in Geraldine on Thursday night.
After leading 53-32 at the halftime break, the Bulldogs (21-4) led 66-50 entering the fourth quarter. Geraldine outscored the Panthers 27-4 to secure the win.
Griffin Knight scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Ridge Berry had 11 points for Geraldine.
Logan Washburn led Cleveland with 18 points and Riley Branham added 11 points.
Section 82, Sylvania 72:
Logan McCullough’s 17 points led four Sylvania players in double figures in a home loss to Section on Thursday night.
Sawyer Hughes scored 13 points and Jarrett Hill had 12 points for the Rams.
Section’s Alex Guinn finished with 19 points, Jacob Cooper scored 16 points, Logan Patterson added 14 points and Gabriel Hilley had 11 points.
The Rams led 36-31 at the half but trailed 60-50 entering the fourth period.
Cedar Bluff 72, Collinsville 68:
Colton Wills scored a game-high 30 points, including four 3-point baskets, in Collinsville’s loss at Cedar Bluff on Thursday night.
Malachi Orr added 15 points for the Panthers (5-14).
Cedar Bluff broke a 33-33 halftime tie and led 51-50 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Anbre Leek scored 18 points and Alexander Leek chipped in 16 points for Cedar Bluff.
