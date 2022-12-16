Jayse Cook scored the game-winning putback with 59 seconds left to help lift Geraldine past Pisgah 53-51 at Carey Ellison Gymnasium in Pisgah on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Colvin scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and Connor Johnson added 15 points, as the Bulldogs improved to 6-5.
Geraldine’s largest fourth-quarter deficit was seven, taking a 51-49 lead on Colvin’s three-point play with 1:57 remaining, but Pisgah (12-13) tied it 51-all on Jakob Kirby’s bucket with 1:22 remaining.
Cook then got the game-winning putback with 59 seconds left after Johnson missed a driving layup attempt. Pisgah missed a shot on its ensuing possession, but Geraldine gave the Eagles a chance to tie by missing three front ends of a 1-and-1 free-throw situation with 14.8 remaining. On Pisgah’s last possession, Geraldine’s Lucas Bryant got a piece of Luke Gilbert’s jumper in the lane, and Pisgah missed a tip-in off that short shot just before the buzzer sounded.
Kirby paced the Eagles with 29 points and Gilbert had 14 points.
In the back-and-forth game, Pisgah led 11-4 in the first quarter before Geraldine closed the period with a 13-2 run. Trailing 35-29 at halftime, Pisgah used a 12-0 run in the third quarter, holding Geraldine scoreless for 4:49, while outscoring Geraldine 16-5 in the quarter to carry a 45-40 lead into the final period.
On Monday, Bryant scored 23 points with 10 rebounds in Geraldine’s 71-31 victory against Crossville. Redick Smith contributed 12 points with five assists, Johnson had 11 points and Colvin chipped in a near- triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, nine assists.
Plainview 53, Ramsay 43 —
Jonah Williams led Plainview with 26 points, including a 7-for-9 shooting performance from 3-point range, in a win at Ramsay on Thursday night.
Luke Smith scored 11 points with eight rebounds and six assists, Dylan Haymon added seven points and Landon White hauled in eight rebounds, as the Bears improved to 9-3 while notching their third straight win.
On Tuesday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, Ben Chandler finished with 17 points and Williams scored 15 to help Plainview blow out Asbury 60-22. Smith had 10 points, White added seven points and six rebounds and Sawyer Fraley chipped in seven rebounds.
On Monday night in Rainsville, Williams swished five 3-pointers and led the Bears with 15 points in a 57-39 victory against Gadsden City. Smith scored 10 points, Haymon added nine points, Ty Griggs had seven points and White contributed six points and six rebounds.
Valley Head 78, Ider 55 —
Valley Head’s Eian Bain recorded a game-high 22 points and Ethan Webb had 12 points in a victory at Ider on Tuesday night.
The Tigers improved to 3-4, as Kolby Dupree scored nine points and Hunter Robinson and Lennon Pike each scored eight points.
Griffin Weldon led the Hornets (1-8) with 19 points. Cody Shirley chipped in 10 points and Eli Palmer nine.
Collinsville 52, Gaston 43 —
Colton Wills scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and Collinsville beat Gaston at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Mason McAteer scored eight points and Eli Griggs added seven points for the Panthers (3-3, 1-2 Class 2A-Area 12).
Gaston’s Mica Merriman finished with a game-high 30 points.
Oxford 71, Fort Payne 49 —
Carter Tinker and Luke Stephens scored 10 points apiece to lead Fort Payne in a loss at Class 6A-Area 13 foe Oxford on Tuesday night.
Alan Harcrow added nine points for the Wildcats (4-7, 0-1 6A-Area 13).
Oxford’s Jaylen Alexander tallied a game-high 28 points, TJ Allen hit four 3s and had 14 points and Jayden Lewis had 11 points.
Skyline 76, Fyffe 67 —
Cooper Cox and Brodie Willoughby each scored 18 points in Fyffe’s loss at Skyline on Monday night.
Eli Butts finished with 12 points, Carter Wilborn added 10 points and Jesse Mathews nine points for the Red Devils (6-5).
Bryant Kennamer paced Skyline (7-3) with 21 points. Chase Bickers tallied 20 points and Dillon Stephens had 13 points.
Jason Bowen of The Jackson County Sentinel contributed to this report.
