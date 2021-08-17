With a week to go before the Plainview Bears make their regular-season debut, they’ll get started with a preseason test at Sand Rock on Thursday night.
The Bears compete in Sand Rock’s 2021 Varsity Fall Jamboree, a preseason football event featuring five teams: Sand Rock, Plainview, Cedar Bluff, Spring Garden and North Sand Mountain.
Plainview’s A-team is scheduled to play Spring Garden for two quarters, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Plainview’s A-team will play Cedar Bluff for two quarters of action at 7:15 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. matchup between Plainview’s B-team and Cedar Bluff for two quarters.
Each segment will be played like a half, meaning no change of possession at the end of the first quarter. Both quarters of each segment will be 15 minutes of running clock until the last 2 minutes, which will be timed like a regular game. Each team is permitted one timeout per quarter.
The event will not feature kickoffs; the ball will be put in play at the 35-yard line to begin each half or after each score.
If weather will not permit play Thursday, the games will be postponed until Friday.
The Bears’ A-team defeated Spring Garden 14-7 before shutting out Cedar Bluff 20-0 in Game 2 of last year’s jamboree at Sand Rock. Plainview’s B-team capped the winning with a 20-0 victory against Cedar Bluff in Game 3.
Spring Garden went 12-2 last year and advanced all the way to the state semifinal round of the 2A playoffs.
Cedar Bluff appeared in the opening round of the 1A postseason in 2020, finishing with a 6-5 record.
Plainview enters its preseason slate of games following a 10-2 season in 2020, a year that included the program’s first appearance in the second round of the state postseason since 2014 and first under head coach Nick Ledbetter’s leadership.
Fyffe at Isabella
The defending Class 3A state champs begin their title defense by visiting the Isabella Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fyffe, the top-ranked 3A team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason poll, enters behind a 40-21 victory against Mars Hill Bible, the defending 2A state champion, in a preseason game last week. The Red Devils rallied from an early deficit to claim a lead during the varsity portion of the jamboree and the junior varsity squad kept the momentum rolling the rest of the way.
Entering his 25th year as Fyffe’s head coach, Paul Benefield leads the Red Devils into Maplesville with a program-record 45-game win streak.
Fyffe capped 2020 with its third consecutive state championship and first since joining 3A.
In last year’s matchup against Isabella, the Red Devils won 48-0.
The Mustangs, a 2A, Region 3 program, are coached by Tate Leonard entering his sixth season. They won the region championship last season and went 11-2 (5-0 in region) en route to a third-round state playoff appearance, where they lost 38-20 at Abbeville; Abbeville finished as 2A state runner-up to Mars Hill.
Woodville at Ider
First-year head coach Chad Grant leads the Hornets into their home opener against the Woodville Panthers, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Woodville has a new head coach in Matt Sanders, who was an assistant coach at Boaz the past six seasons. He replaced Tyler Vann, who left in May for the head-coaching job at Sylvania.
Woodville, coming off a 5-6 season in which it went to the playoffs after a third-place finish in Class 1A, Region 7, entered preseason practice with only 14 players on the roster.
The Panthers lost their 1A all-state honorable mention quarterback and two-time Jackson County Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Peek, who led the county in rushing and had more than 2,000 total yards running and passing last season. His brother, sophomore Sam Peek, is taking over as Woodville’s quarterback.
Other names to watch are sophomore running back Ace Weaver, senior TE/LB Justice Archer, senior OL/DL Nathan Gardner and senior OL/DL Dane Wilks.
Ider is 3-0 against Woodville in the all-time series, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Hornets won 23-8 in last year’s contest.
Ider went 2-8 last year under then-head coach Miles Keith. The Hornets were forced to forfeit two region games due to COVID concerns among the team, but finished the season with an encouraging 48-30 victory against Whitesburg Christian.
Piedmont at Geraldine (preseason)
The Geraldine Bulldogs get to work under the guidance of first-year head coach Michael Davis when they host the Piedmont Bulldogs in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Piedmont, a Class 3A, Region 5 team, finished 2020 with a state semifinal appearance, losing to eventual-state champion Fyffe and closing with a 12-2 overall record and a 6-1 mark in region competition.
Head coach Steve Smith begins his 16th year leading Piedmont, which won the 3A state championship in 2019.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Geraldine has never beaten Piedmont in their five regular-season matchups.
Davis begins his first season at the helm in Geraldine, taking over for Brad Waldrop, who led the team for six seasons. In 2020, Geraldine went 6-5 overall and 4-2 in Region 7 play, closing the season with a first-round state playoff loss at J.B. Pennington.
Saks at Sylvania
The Rams begin their 2020 campaign with first-year head coach Tyler Vann in front of their home crowd Friday.
Sylvania hosts the Saks Wildcats at 7 p.m.
Vann leads the Rams after spending last season at Woodville, going 5-6 and making a first-round state playoff appearance. Vann takes command at Sylvania following the resignation of Matt Putnam, who coached the Rams for six seasons.
Zack Anderson rushed for a 40-yard touchdown for the Rams in last week’s 6-0 jamboree win against Kate Duncan Smith DAR.
In 2020, Sylvania finished with a first-round state playoff loss in its first year competing in 3A. The Rams went 5-6 overall and 3-3 in Region 7.
Saks, a 3A, Region 5 team, defeated Sylvania 24-14 in last year’s meeting in Anniston, tying the all-time series 1-1, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Jonathan Miller begins his 10th season at Saks, which finished with a 9-4 overall record and 4-3 in region play.
In 2020, the Wildcats advanced to the third round of the state postseason, finishing with a loss to then-defending state champion Piedmont.
Ragland at Valley Head
With Charles Hammon being named Valley Head’s new head coach after the departure of Heath Vincent earlier this month, the Tigers look to press on under their new leadership as they begin the season hosting the Ragland Purple Devils at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hammon leads the Tigers into the new season following great regular-season success in 2020. They hosted a first-round state playoff game, finishing 6-5 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Ragland got the best of Valley head in last year’s matchup, winning 26-14. The Purple Devils hold a 4-2 series lead, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Wes Tidwell begins his first season as head coach at Ragland.
In 2020, the Purple Devils advanced to the second round of the 1A state playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.
Section at Collinsville
After the varsity team edged Pleasant Valley in last week’s preseason game, the Collinsville Panthers open the regular season in front of their home crowd Friday.
Led by interim head coach Ernie Willingham in his third stint with the team, the Panthers host the Section Lions at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 p.m.
Keaton DeBoard rushed for two touchdowns as Collinsville topped Pleasant Valley 14-12 during the varsity half of last Friday’s jamboree. During the varsity half, the Panthers scored on their first two possessions, while the defense collected a Pleasant Valley fumble.
For Section, the Lions return most of their skill players from a 2020 season in which they finished 5-6 and made the program’s first playoff appearance since 2007.
Section head coach Chris Hammon is a Valley Head alumnus. His brother, Charles Hammon is the new head coach at Valley Head.
Names to watch for Section are running backs Drake McCutchen, Jr. Walker, wide receiver Dominik Blair and new starting quarterback Jacob Cooper. Senior four-year starter Ethan Franks at linebacker and DL Connor Sronvi anchor the defensive front while Blair and McCutchen lead the secondary.
The Lions finished 5-6 overall last season and 4-2 in 2A, Region 7 play.
Collinsville went 6-4 and 2-4 in 3A’s Region 7 under first-year head coach Daniel Garrett.
Crossville at New Hope
The Crossville Lions begin the regular season by visiting the New Hope Indians at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Josh Taylor will oversee his first game as the Lions’ first-year head coach after taking over for Dusty Darnell, who led the program for three seasons.
Crossville missed the state postseason for a third straight season in 2020 and finished with a 3-7 overall record. Two of the Lions’ wins resulted by way of forfeit due to COVID concerns among opposing teams.
In their final game, Crossville defeated longtime rival Geraldine 21-12 in the Battle of Skirum Creek.
Competing in its first season in Class 4A, New Hope went 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Region 7 in 2020, missing the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year.
Jason Bowen, sports editor at The Jackson County Sentinel, contributed to this report.
