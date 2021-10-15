Fort Payne’s McPherson joins all-star roster

Fort Payne senior Alex McPherson was selected to represent the Alabama all-stars at the 35th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game, the AHSAA announced Wednesday.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s all-star selection committee selected senior players nominated by member school coaches at a meeting held at the AHSAA office Oct. 13.
The 35th annual game is scheduled to be played at Carlisle Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Hattiesburg, Miss.
“We are thankful to the selection committee for their efforts in selecting this year’s group,” said Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. “They went to great lengths to make sure each AHSAA class and district is represented in the selections. We believe we have assembled a group of student-athletes who will be outstanding representatives for their respective schools, communities, and the AHSAA. We look forward to traveling to Hattiesburg and putting forth our best effort.”
Dean said the selection process didn’t just start on Wednesday. He praised the member schools, especially the head football coaches, for their nominations and the selection committee for their tireless efforts over the last several months.
The squad includes 15 players who have already committed to a total of seven SEC schools, five others committed to Big 5 conference schools and 12 uncommitted seniors – several of them deciding from a number of major college schools.
Of the all-stars already committed, four who are heading to Alabama and four who are planning to attend Auburn. The Crimson Tide commitments include running back Emmanuel Henderson of Geneva County, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander of Thompson, linebacker Robert Woodyard of Williamson, and receiver Kobe Prentice of Calera. The Tigers’ commitments on the All-Star roster include linebacker Justin Powell Gordon and offensive lineman Drew Bobo of Auburn High School, defensive lineman/tight end Caden Story of Lanett and wide receiver Omari Kelly of Hewitt-Trussville.
Faith Academy defensive end Shemar James has committed to Florida, Oxford defensive back Miguel Mitchell has chosen Vanderbilt, Opelika defensive back Jarell Stinson has selected Ole Miss, Montgomery Catholic defensive back Jourdan Thomas and St. Paul’s Episcopal offensive lineman Lucas Taylor are heading to Mississippi State.
The quarterbacks chosen for the squad are Thompson senior Conner Harrell (North Carolina) and Hoover senior Bennett Meredith (uncommitted). Both are scheduled to square off Oct. 23 when the defending Class 7A state champion Warriors (8-0) and Bucs (8-0) play at Hoover with the Region 3 title weighing in the balance. Thompson faces Oak Mountain (6-1), which is 4-1 in the region, this week, and Hoover faces Tuscaloosa County.
Alabama Head coach for this year’s game is Adrian Abrams of Minor High School. He was named last May as head coach of the Alabama All-Star squad, comprised current Class of 2022 seniors. His coaching staff, which was announced in June, include: Sam Adams, Oxford High School; Aryvia Holmes, McAdory High School; Chad Eads, Gardendale High School; Travis Lockett, Linden High School; Sam Shade, Pinson Valley High School; Darrell Higgins,Mars Hill Bible High School; Larry Strain, Handley High School; and Chris Metcalf, Minor High School (scout coach). Billy Odom, Ken Wright and Randy White are the administrative coaches.
Alabama beat Mississippi last December 19-7. The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning in three overtimes 24-21. The 34th game Saturday improved Alabama’s record in 23-11 overall. Mississippi has won all three games played in Mississippi (2015, 2017 and 2019). Alabama has a 23-8 edge in all games played in Alabama.
