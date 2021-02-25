JACKSONVILLE — With two area rivals meeting for the fifth time this season, it took extra time to determine which side would represent DeKalb County in the Class 3A state semifinal round.
The Fyffe Red Devils pounded the ball into the paint in overtime to outlast the Plainview Bears 66-62 in the 3A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday evening.
“It's extremely special,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said after his team improved to 25-6. “It's special for those guys and for me too as I'm getting near the end of my career, and this is the end of their high school career.
“On their very first practice of the year we wrote down ‘Last Dance’ and they're just a good group of boys. I don't know what else to say.”
The Red Devils play Cottage Hill Christian Academy (26-1) in the 3A semifinal round at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. The winner will advance to play the winner of the Winfield/Montgomery Catholic matchup for the 3A state championship at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5 at Bill Harris Arena.
Xavier Works led four Fyffe starters in double-digit scoring with 17 points and six rebounds. Micah Johnson scored 16 points with seven rebounds, Parker Godwin added 14 points, Tate Goolesby chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Brody Dalton finished with seven points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Cole Millican scored a game-high 32 points for the Bears, who finished with a 29-6 overall record. Jathan Underwood contributed eight points and eight rebounds, Levi Brown had eight points and Luke Smith had seven points and nine rebounds.
The Red Devils overcame 14 turnovers and a fourth-quarter Plainview rally that whittled a 10-point deficit into a 55-all tie in a span of less than 3 minutes and forced overtime.
“We’ve been in that situation before, on both sides,” Bears coach Robi Coker said. “Obviously, if a team gets ahead they’ll start watching the clock and not wanting to force the action.
“When you get passive against pressure it plays into the defense’s favor. I thought our guys showed their grit and didn’t drop their heads when they faced adversity. We were able to make a couple of plays with a couple of shots to get back in the game.”
Trailing 53-43 with 4:03 left in regulation, the Bears went to work at slicing into the scoring gap from the perimeter. Millican dished to Jonah Williams for a 3-pointer before pulling up for a jump shot that pulled Plainview within 53-48. Williams found Millican in transition for a 3-pointer at the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter to make it 53-51.
Millican sank two free throws with 1:21 left in regulation to tie the game at 55, as Plainview quickly regained possession and drained the clock down to 10.3 seconds before Coker called time.
Out of the huddle, Williams received a pass on the left wing but his shot bounced wide as Fyffe rebounded and time expired.
The Red Devils went to work utilizing their size advantage and forcing the ball into the post with cuts leading to jump shots. Godwin and Johnson both sank jumpers to give Fyffe a 61-57 lead.
“It’s no secret that Fyffe has a size advantage on us,” Coker said. “I think our guys tried to overcome it with effort and team-defending, but give Fyffe a lot of credit, they played to their strengths, they took a lot of great shots, they did a good job of getting the ball to the right place on the floor with the right people and we had trouble guarding them through certain stretches of the game.”
As Fyffe found success getting high-percentage looks inside, Plainview’s open shot opportunities from the perimeter struggled finding the bottom of the basket.
“We fought back a couple games this year,” Thrash said. “We were down to Piedmont at the half at our gym the other night and came back to win, we were down 10 in a game to Plainview this year, but they just don't give up and that's a good quality to have for players. I'm glad they don't give up.”
Two free throws by Millican cut the deficit to 64-62 with 32.7 seconds left, but Plainview was forced to foul as time ticked down to 4.2 seconds, sending Goolesby to the foul line.
Goolesby sank both clutch free throws before Godwin intercepted the Bears’ ensuing full-court pass and ran out the clock.
“I thought we were done in the third quarter,” Thrash said. “We got down five or six, and then I don't know what happened, but we turned on a spurt of really blocking shots, running the ball down the floor and scoring. I think we had a 10-point lead once and then we made five consecutive turnovers. I'm too old for this, I nearly had a heart attack.”
Works and Goolesby each hit a 3-pointer and Godwin added a layup to help Fyffe jump ahead to a 13-4 advantage before Coker called time in the opening period.
The Bears went on a run to start the second period, as Williams found Brown for a trey and Millican drove in for a layup, drew a foul and completed the 3-point play to pull within 18-15 with 7:09 remaining in the half.
Haymon assisted Brown with another shot from beyond the arc and Millican scored a runner with 1 minute left. Millican drilled a step-back 3 at the buzzer to lift Plainview into a 28-27 lead at intermission.
“Cole’s an elite player,” Coker said. “He obviously does a great job for us, he’s been doing it for three years. He’s really good at scoring the ball in a variety of ways, which makes him really, really hard to guard.”
