Editor’s note: As the summer sizzles along and the 2023 high school football season approaches in August, the Times-Journal looks back on some of the most memorable games and performances from DeKalb County football teams that electrified the crowds in and around the county across the 2022 season with the Times-Journal Summer Blitz. In this third edition, the Times-Journal looks at individual and team milestones that were reached last season.
Bain eclipses DeKalb rushing yards record
Valley Head quarterback Eian Bain broke the DeKalb County single-season rushing yards record, previously held by Valley Head alumnus Tylor Harrison in 2005, during the Tigers’ 61-20 win against Phillips in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs Nov. 4.
Bain broke the previous record by 2 yards, marking his season total at 2,665 yards.
The playoff win marked the first postseason victory for the Tigers since 2006.
Bain’s partner in the backfield, running back Hunter Robinson, also did some significant damage in the postseason game.
In addition to Bain’s 237 yards, Robinson chipped in 174 yards of his own, pushing Valley Head’s rushing total over 400 yards on the night. The duo also combined for seven rushing touchdowns for the game.
The game was very competitive for around 10 minutes, as Phillips (6-4) got deep into Valley Head territory twice but failed on fourth down both times.
Meanwhile, the Tigers forced an incredible fumble early and scored after a fourth-down stop to push their lead out to 14-0. Valley Head refused to slow down at this point, as Bain scored two touchdowns after Phillips turned the ball over with an interception.
However, the Bears refused to go into halftime scoreless. A quick bubble screen to the left side was taken to the house by freshman wide receiver Lathen Burton to close the gap to 28-6 with around 5 minutes to go in the first half. However, Valley Head would answer back quickly with two more touchdowns before the half, stretching their lead to 42-6.
Phillips opened the second half with an onside kick but the Tigers recovered. Robinson then widened the gap even further with a quick 60-yard touchdown run. The two teams traded a few more touchdowns back and forth before Valley Head kneeled the game out late in the fourth.
Fyffe captures state-record 12th 10-win season
A strong second-half effort pushed the Class 2A top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils past Sylvania and into the state record books Oct. 28.
Fyffe’s 35-14 victory against the Rams set a new state record for the most consecutive 10-win seasons with 12.
“I love team records more than individual records,” said Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield. “A lot of different kids have contributed to this record and I hope they are proud to have been part of our program. I know I am proud that they were part of it.”
Sylvania didn’t make it easy on the Red Devils.
The Rams scored on its first offensive possession with a 49-yard pass from Jaxon Smith to Josh Scott. Conner Andrade’s extra point gave the Rams a 7-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first.
Logan Anderson then scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter for Fyffe. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point tied the game at 7.
Sylvania battled back and regained the lead after Smith again connected with Scott for a 20-yard pass with 9:02 left in the half.
Fyffe responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Blake Dobbins to Hunter Machen on fourth-and-2. Balcazar’s extra point tied the game at 14.
In the second half, it was all Fyffe as the Red Devils scored 21 unanswered points. The Red Devils got their first lead of the game on a 5-yard run from Logan Anderson. The run was set up by Brodie Hicks who dragged the Sylvania defenders for a 38-yard gain.
Dobbins then connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass with Evan Chandler who made a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone.
Anderson then scored on a 9-yard run to seal the win with 9:49 left in the game.
For Fyffe, Anderson finished with 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Hicks had 109 yards rushing and Dobbins was 4-for-6 passing for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
For Sylvania, Scott had 10 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Smith was 11-for-20 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Gaines, special to the Times-Journal, contributed to this report.
