Makinley Traylor sank 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws and finished with 14 points to help Ider edge Union County (Ky.) 46-45, winning the red bracket championship at the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn., last Friday.
Cambree Chapman scored 12 points for the Hornets, four points in the final period. She and Traylor accounted for all of Ider’s fourth-quarter scoring.
After playing to a 22-22 halftime draw, Ider pulled ahead 32-30 by the end of the third quarter. KK Wilborn drained a pair of 3-point baskets, Kennzie Smith added a layup and Chapman added two foul shots across the frame.
Traylor went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line and produced four points during the fourth quarter. Smith and Julie Mavity each hit a 3-pointer to help boost Ider’s offense in the final frame.
Madison Morris paced the Braves with a game-high 19 points. Reese Hagan made three 3s for nine points, and Maggy Hibbs had nine points.
Last Thursday, Traylor had a game-high 25 points and Smith scored 18 points in Ider’s 72-64 victory against Houston County (Tenn.).
Traylor scored six of her eight fourth-quarter points from the foul line, helping the Hornets close with the win. She made two 3s and tallied 13 first-quarter points, as Ider trailed 18-15.
The Hornets pulled ahead at intermission, 34-30. Smith sank two of her five 3-pointers during the second quarter.
Last Wednesday, Traylor led the Hornets with 19 points, Chapman 10 points and Smith nine in a 62-49 victory against John I. Burton (Va.) in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
Ider maintained a 26-24 halftime advantage and a 40-34 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
Collinsville 66, Valley Head 43 —
Rylee Tillery poured in 10 3-point baskets and tallied a game-high 31 points, helping Collinsville top Valley Head to win the Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in Gaylesville last Friday night.
Tillery scored all but one of her points from beyond the 3-point line. Nayeli Mata had 14 points and Sophia Wills chipped in 11 points for the Panthers.
Tillery swished four 3s in the opening period, while Wills and Mata each added a 3 to help propel Collinsville into a 21-14 advantage. Tillery added two 3-point baskets in the second quarter and Mata added another, as Valley Head’s Jenna McKenzie made a pair of 3s, Emma Harrison chipped in a 3 and Bella Lewis contributed two layups to narrow Collinsville’s lead to 32-31 at the halftime break.
Wills sank a free throw, added a layup and a 3-pointer in the third period to help push the Panthers into a 43-38 advantage.
Tillery splashed home four more 3-point baskets and Mata chipped in two more 3s as part of Collinsville’s 23-point quarter. Amid the scoring outbreak, the Panthers limited Valley Head to just five points in the final frame.
McKenzie finished with 13 points to lead the Tigers. Harrison and Lewis scored 11 points apiece.
Collinsville senior Tyla Tatum scored her 2,000th career point in varsity competition in the Panthers’ win against Gaylesville last Thursday.
Plainview 52, St. John Paul II 43 —
Lauren Jimmerson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Sawyer Hulgan had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Plainview downed St. John Paul II in the Falcon-Wildcat Classic at St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville last Friday.
Kami Sanders scored six points and Ali Price dished out five assists for the Bears, who led 27-23 at halftime and 38-34 entering the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Falcons 14-9.
The Falcons got the edge in rebounding 31-29, but committed 14 turnovers to Plainview’s five.
Last Thursday, Hulgan scored 10 points and Gracie Rowell had nine points and six rebounds in a 60-40 loss to Good Hope in the Falcon-Wildcat Classic.
Jimmerson and Price scored six points apiece and Sanders collected five rebounds for the Bears.
Good Hope pulled ahead 34-17 at halftime and 51-28 by the end of the third period.
Plainview finished with 21 turnovers to Good Hope’s nine.
NSM 71, Valley Head 42 —
Sophia Blair’s 16 points led three Valley Head girls in double-figure scoring in a loss to North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Monday night.
Emma Harrison had 12 points and Jenna McKenzie 10 for the Tigers in their first game of the new year.
Ashley Shrader scored a game-high 20 points, Kayden Reyes added 15 points and Kam Patterson 12 points for the Bison.
The Bison used a decisive third quarter to widen the scoring margin, outscoring Valley Head 25-6 in the frame to put the game out of reach. Shrader scored all 12 of her third-quarter points on 2-point shots.
McKenzie sank a 3-pointer and two layups to pull the Tigers within 14-11 by the end of the opening frame, while Reyes scored a 3, a layup and made two free throws for NSM.
The Bison shot 5 for 7 from the foul line in the second quarter and Blair made three foul shots and scored seven points across the period, while Harrison added six points to narrow NSM’s lead to 31-29 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.