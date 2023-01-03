Makinley Traylor sank 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws and finished with 14 points to help Ider edge Union County (Ky.) 46-45, winning the red bracket championship at the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn., last Friday.

Cambree Chapman scored 12 points for the Hornets, four points in the final period. She and Traylor accounted for all of Ider’s fourth-quarter scoring.

