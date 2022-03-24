Fort Payne squads trounce area rival Arab

Three Fort Payne varsity girls earned hat tricks, scoring three goals apiece in a 10-0 rout, and Cristian Barrientos added a hat trick of three goals in the Fort Payne boys’ 8-0 victory against Class 6A, Area 15 rival Arab on Monday.
The matches were rescheduled from Tuesday due to a severe weather threat.
In the girls’ match, Avery Chadwick finished with three goals with three assists, Chloe Goggans added three goals and Katie Hernandez chipped in three goals with an assist, as the Wildcats improved their record to 6-5-4 overall and 3-1 in area competition.
Chadwick netted her first goal less than a minute into the match, and Hernandez scored her first in the next minute.
Fort Payne’s Angelica Robles had a goal with an assist, Allie New and Emma Crow added an assist apiece and goalkeeper Camryn Brewis added another clean sheet to her tally this season.
Prior to the varsity girls’ match, the Fort Payne junior varsity girls earned a 6-1 victory against Arab.
Alondra Hernandez scored two goals with an assist for the Wildcats. Dania Belman, Emma Evett, Kinsley Worthy and Lillie Moses had one goal each, and Libby Holcomb and Yuridia Saenz chipped in an assist apiece.
In the boys’ match, Barrientos accounted for a trio of goals as Fort Payne improved to 10-3-1 overall and 3-1 in area play.
The Wildcats totaled 30 shots on goal while defending Arab to zero shot attempts and just one corner kick opportunity.
Joshua Guerra scored two goals with an assist, Luis Gonzalez scored a goal with an assist and Ivan Chavez added a goal for the Wildcats. Cris Rocha sent a penalty kick into the net and added an assist, Kai Stolp dished out two assists and Miguel Santiago had an assist.
