Ider graduate Peyton Hood turned a preferred walk-on scholarship offer at Wallace Community College Selma into a full-ride scholarship with one workout session.
Knowing how committed Hood is to everything he does, Ider baseball head coach Casey Gaddis couldn’t be too surprised.
But his excitement, well, that couldn’t be quelled.
“In my six years, he’s been the hardest-working kid I’ve had in every facet: weight room, classroom and on the field,” Gaddis said of Hood, who signed to continue his education and baseball career with the two-year school in Selma on Monday night. “He takes care of himself and handles things the right way. He’s just a great kid, and when you have great kids, the ball side of it comes easy because they are coachable, they pay attention to detail, they adjust on their own. That makes coaching a lot easier.”
Hood became Ider’s first baseball player to sign a college scholarship in Gaddis’ six years leading the program.
Hood, a member of Ider’s Class of 2022, takes summer classes at Northeast Alabama Community College and will transfer to Wallace-Selma for the fall semester. He plans to major in engineering technology, he said.
Wallace baseball head coach Frank Elliot was one of the many coaches in attendance at an unsigned seniors showcase in Prattville this summer, where Hood was among the group looking for a late opportunity to earn a college baseball scholarship.
“I ran the 60-yard dash and that’s where he really noticed me, because I had one of the faster times,” Hood said.
After connecting with Hood, Elliot invited him to Selma for a workout session a few days later. What Gaddis understood might be a preferred walk-on offer turned into a full-ride after Hood’s performance at the small workout.
“He’s one of those kids who when they get accolades, it just makes everybody around them happy,” Gaddis said of Hood.
Hood said Elliot’s ideal place for him looks to be covering second base or somewhere in the outfield, with a possibility of catching.
Wallace competes in the Alabama Community College Conference.
Hood finished with a 4.0 GPA at Ider and third overall academically in his class. In his senior baseball season, he dazzled both on the mound and at the plate for the Hornets, delivering 122 strikeouts and walking six with a 2.343 ERA, while compiling a 10-4 record across 77 2/3 innings.
Hood was selected as pitcher of the year by DeKalb County coaches, joining the 2022 All-DeKalb County Baseball First Team, along with teammate Keegan Whitaker. Additionally, Hood was named to the Class 2A, All-Area 15 Team and earned an Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Second-Team accolade as a designated hitter.
“I was very thankful and it was a great accomplishment for me,” Hood said of the local and state-wide recognition.
The Hornets made a deep postseason run in 2022, appearing in the 2A state quarterfinal round before being eliminated by Mars Hill Bible in a best-of-three series. The team went 26-11 overall and finished as area runner-up to North Sand Mountain. Ider was also runner-up to Plainview in the 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament in Crossville.
This early in his head-coaching career, Gaddis said he hopes to have another three or four student-athletes like Hood come along.
“At (Hood’s) signing, his grandma was thanking me for everything I did for him and I said, ‘Ma’am, y’all made it easy. Y’all raised a wonderful person,’” the coach said.
