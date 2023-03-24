Sylvania’s Kirby Wisner and Annalee Shrader combined to pitch a shutout in a three-inning 15-0 blowout win against Geraldine in a Class 3A Area 14 game Thursday.

Kyndell Sammons doubled twice with an RBI, Leianna Currie doubled on three hits and drove in two runs and Bella McCurdy doubled on two hits with two RBIs, while Molly Weaver doubled with an RBI for the Rams (12-8). 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.