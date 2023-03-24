Sylvania’s Kirby Wisner and Annalee Shrader combined to pitch a shutout in a three-inning 15-0 blowout win against Geraldine in a Class 3A Area 14 game Thursday.
Kyndell Sammons doubled twice with an RBI, Leianna Currie doubled on three hits and drove in two runs and Bella McCurdy doubled on two hits with two RBIs, while Molly Weaver doubled with an RBI for the Rams (12-8).
Geraldine’s Kaitlynn Walters gave up nine hits in a complete game, while accounting for her team’s lone hit.
Plainview 16, Asbury 0
Lily Boswell tossed a complete-game no-hitter, as three Plainview girls smacked home runs in a three-inning romp past Asbury on Thursday.
Boswell struck out nine in the second game of a Class 3A Area 14 doubleheader. Chloe Hatch homered and doubled while driving in four runs, and Graidin Haas and Kylee Dutton each homered on two hits with two RBIs for the Bears (11-0). Jada Hampton tripled on two hits with an RBI, Abby Williams tripled on two hits and drove in two runs and Shianne Parker doubled on two hits, while Kadie Brooks doubled with two RBIs.
In Thursday’s Game 1, the Bears scored all 15 runs in the opening inning of a 15-0 shutout victory in three innings. Haas drove in three runs on two hits, while Hatch and Mia Tidmore each doubled. Parker retired five and allowed one hit in a complete-game outing.
Fyffe 21, Crossville 0
Fyffe’s Kendra Fay and Katie Edge combined to shut out Crossville in three innings Thursday.
Maddy Hawkins and Shelby Sisk each doubled with an RBI, Brindlee Walston scattered three hits and drove in two runs and Nevaeh Smith registered two hits with an RBI for the Red Devils (5-10).
Brooklyn Andrews surrendered 13 hits and struck out four in a complete game in the circle for Crossville. Hallie Freeman recorded the Lions’ lone hit.
Piedmont 4, Fort Payne 1
AJ Kramer sat five and allowed no runs on one hits across six innings in Fort Payne’s loss to Piedmont on Thursday.
Corey Kramer and Marcella Rentas had a double apiece for the Wildcats (8-8).
Savannah Smith allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete-game win for Piedmont. Armoni Perry doubled and scored a run.
Pisgah 6, Ider 0
Reece Jones doubled as Ider’s lone run in a shutout loss to Class 2A Area 15 rival Pisgah on Thursday.
Miklyn Troxtel surrendered 10 hits and struck out four in a complete-game outing for the Hornets (10-7).
Pisgah’s Piper Anderson tossed a complete game, retiring seven. Madeline Flammia, Campbell Barron and Brelynn Chisenall each recorded a double.
Valley Head 12, Woodville 0
Harleigh Morgan struck out 10 while pitching a complete-game one-hitter in a five-inning rout of Woodville on Thursday.
Adleigh Lockett drove in three runs with two doubles for the Tigers (4-7) in a Class 1A Area 15 contest. Olivia Woods doubled with an RBI, Raegan Key doubled with two RBIs and Ava Harrison doubled, while Olivia Harrison doubled and drove in two runs.
Fort Payne 11, Pisgah 0
AJ Kramer struck out nine and surrendered four hits, and Abby Phillips hit a grand slam in a five-inning victory against Pisgah on Tuesday.
Kramer launched a two-run homer in the third inning, Carley Cash tripled with two RBIs and Jocelyn Armstrong doubled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats (8-7).
Piper Anderson allowed four runs on one hit in 1 1/3 inning and Julianne Davis doubled.
Plainview 14, Geraldine 0
Plainview’s Lily Boswell struck out 14 and gave up two hits in a complete-game shutout of Class 3A Area 14 foe Geraldine on Tuesday.
The Bears (9-0) compiled 19 hits in the five-inning victory. Mia Tidmore tallied four hits and RBIs, Jada Hampton tripled on three hits with an RBI and Graidin Haas knocked two doubles on three hits with an RBI. Hannah Regula tripled on two hits and drove in three runs, while Chloe Hatch doubled with an RBI and Abby Williams doubled on two hits with two RBIs. Kadie Brooks and Shianne Parker each contributed two hits and plated two runs apiece.
Amelia Cofield doubled for the 2-2 Bulldogs. Kaitlynn Walters took the loss in four innings, allowing 17 hits and 13 runs.
Ider 4, Sylvania 3
Reece Jones grounded out to score Lexi Brewer to break a tie and propel Ider ahead en route to a victory against Sylvania on Tuesday.
The Hornets (10-6) won despite being on the low end of a 12-2 hit differential. Julie Mavity pitched a complete game, striking out three.
Makayla Wright doubled on two hits for the Rams (11-8). Anna Murdock scattered two hits and drove in a run, Molly Weaver added two hits and Harlee Turner finished with two hits and an RBI. Murdock tossed a complete game, striking out four and allowing two hits.
Fyffe 18, Gaston 3
Sam Galloway doubled twice on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Fyffe rolled past Gaston in four innings of a Class 2A Area 11 contest Tuesday.
Nail doubled on two hits with an RBI and plated three runs, Livia Cowart doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Nevaeh Smith doubled on two hits with three RBIs and scored three runs for the Red Devils (4-10). Briley Byrum struck out four and allowed no hits or runs across two innings.
Lexi Ponce took the loss in 1 1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs and three hits for Gaston.
Valley Head 13, Woodville 2
Harleigh Morgan and Olivia Harrison each homered in Valley Head’s five-inning romp past Woodville in a Class 1A Area 15 game Tuesday.
Olivia Woods tripled and drove in three runs on two hits, while Adleigh Lockett had two hits with two RBIs and Morgan plated three runs with two RBIs for the Tigers (3-7). Lockett struck out 11 and gave up two hits in a complete-game win.
Sylvania 8, Pisgah 5
Makayla Wright tripled and drove in two runs, Molly Weaver doubled on two hits with an RBI and Sylvania held off Pisgah on Monday.
Leianna Currie chipped in a double and scored a run, and Alysia Ferguson drove in two runs for the Rams (11-7). Harlee Turner dealt a complete game in the circle; she surrendered seven hits for five runs.
Pisgah’s Julianne Davis doubled with two RBIs, and Claudia Barron plated two runs on three hits. Piper Anderson struck out five and allowed six hits in a complete game.
Ider 9, Fyffe 3
Ider’s Lexi Brewer smashed a two-run home run in the first inning of a win against Fyffe on Monday.
Sophia Murphey doubled, Makinley Traylor doubled with an RBI and scored two runs and Brewer plated three runs with two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets (10-6). Brynley Traylor gave up four hits and three runs in a complete-game outing.
Kendra Fay gave up three runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning for the Red Devils (4-10) and Madelyn Hawkins drove in two runs.
