After losing an earlier DeKalb County Tournament match to top-seeded Geraldine, No. 3 Plainview defeated the No. 1 seed twice en route to claiming the county championship at Crossville High School last Saturday.
In the if-necessary championship round, Plainview pulled off a 2-1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-10) win against Geraldine.
Leading Plainview’s attack in the final match was Saydi Jackson with 14 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Kami Sanders added six kills with five digs, Cadence Liles contributed five kills and one block and Jocelyn Hatfield finished with five kills and 19 digs.
Ali Price wrapped up the final round with a team-high 23 assists, along with 16 digs and two aces. Aubriella Hairston recorded five blocks.
Plainview opened with a 25-9, 25-13 win against No. 6-seeded Ider and followed it with a 25-18, 25-18 win against No. 2 Fyffe.
Geraldine topped Plainview 20-25, 17-25 in the next match, but Plainview returned to the court with a 25-16, 25-14 win against Fyffe to enter Match 1 of the championship round.
In Match 1, Plainview was victorious 25-22, 25-23, forcing the if-necessary second championship match.
