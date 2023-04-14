Back when his dad Stanley was an assistant basketball coach for Tracy Hulgan at Crossville High School in the late-2000s, Jonah Williams’ world was full of basketball.

Williams attended high school practices with his dad. He drew on the dry-erase coaching board during games while sitting between his dad and Hulgan. He stood atop a ladder, cutting a celebratory piece of the net while Hulgan held him following one of Crossville’s DeKalb County Tournament championship wins.

