Back when his dad Stanley was an assistant basketball coach for Tracy Hulgan at Crossville High School in the late-2000s, Jonah Williams’ world was full of basketball.
Williams attended high school practices with his dad. He drew on the dry-erase coaching board during games while sitting between his dad and Hulgan. He stood atop a ladder, cutting a celebratory piece of the net while Hulgan held him following one of Crossville’s DeKalb County Tournament championship wins.
The Plainview senior has cut many nets since.
Joined by family and friends, coaches and media members, Williams signed a scholarship with The University of Alabama in Huntsville, continuing his hoops career and education during a ceremony at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Wednesday afternoon.
“I have coaches here from when I was in the second and third grade, cutting down the net here in the Civic Center,” Williams said during his signing ceremony. “I have a coach here who coached me in seven- and eight-year-old baseball; those guys mean a lot to me.
“And my teammates. I couldn’t do anything without my teammates, past and present. I’ve played with some great players over the years who have played the right way, made the right pass and really put me in situations where I could thrive.”
The UAH signee developed into a key role as a 3-point sniper and a dependable leader across his junior and senior years, especially, as the Bears claimed back-to-back state titles under the guidance of head coach Robi Coker.
Williams became a beacon of leadership for the Bears. When Coker’s messages didn’t quite sink in for some of the players, Williams helped facilitate those messages. Williams and Coker shared tough conversations in their player-coach relationship, but the outcomes always yielded understanding and success.
“When I think about Jonah, I think about dedication,” said Coker, who led the Bears to four state championships in six years. “When I needed something done from our boys, he was a voice.”
Williams, who plans to study business at UAH, joins a men’s basketball team led by four-year head coach John Shulman. The Chargers went 27-8 overall across the 2022-23 season, including a 19-5 mark in the Gulf South Conference and a 16-1 record on home court. The Chargers closed the year with an 87-62 loss to Nova Southeastern in the NCAA South Regional on March 14.
With the Chargers’ style of play similar to Plainview’s up-tempo offense that spreads the floor and emphasizes 3-point shooting, while also focusing on playing a high level of defense, it was a perfect match for Williams.
“When I watched their guys practice and interact with each other, it was a no-brainer for me,” the senior said.
Williams closed his high school playing career as one of Alabama’s greatest 3-point shooters of all time. He holds the AHSAA record for most 3-point field goals made in a career with 495 — he attempted 1,148 shots from beyond the arc from 2019-23. Second to Williams’ career 3-point shooting achievement is Tommy Murr of Lindsay Lane, who tallied 483 made 3s from 2014-20. Chance McCarver of Section ranks third with 454 made 3s from 2007-12.
Additionally, Williams maintained an AHSAA-record 43.1% career 3-point shooting percentage (minimum 500 attempts). He made 148 of 308 3-pointers as a senior.
“I’m thankful for the role (Jonah’s) played in my life,” Coker said. “He’s made me a better coach, a better man. I look forward to what this game provides him in the future.”
