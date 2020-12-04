IDER — After shaking off a slow start by their standards, the Ider girls bolstered their second-half shot-making with tough defensive pressure that made all the difference.
Makinley Traylor finished with a game-high 29 points as the Hornets shot well from the floor and leaned on defense to help them pull away from Valley Head for an 81-31 win Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets (4-2) finished with 14 3-point baskets.
“It was probably the best we’ve shot all season,” Ider coach Dustin Bryant said. “When you make shots, it makes it a lot easier to play offense.”
After taking a 35-24 lead into the halftime break, Ider outscored 46-7 in the second half. Kaleigh Carson zipped a pass to Maliyah Smith for a 3-pointer before Traylor pulled up for a transition 3-pointer, creating a 6-1 run for a 49-26 lead and forcing Valley Head coach Jamie Vest to call timeout with 5 minutes left in the third.
Traylor found Allie Pruett for a 3-pointer and Alayna Chapman drew a foul while making a layup and sank the ensuing free throw to push Ider into a 58-28 advantage with 2:04 remaining in the period.
Chapman scored 12 points and Carson and Maliyah Smith each tallied eight points for the Hornets.
Ider worked through some early offensive woes and forced turnovers with a series of half-court and full-court defensive pressure, taking a 19-10 lead after the opening period.
“I thought we came out kind of sluggish in the first half,” Bryant said. “We didn’t get after it like we wanted to, and I thought we came out with more energy in the second half and it turned the pace of the game more like we wanted it.”
Jenna McKenzie paced the Tigers (1-1) with 10 points and Lydia Crane added eight points in a make-up game that was a late addition to the week’s schedule.
“We were out of shape and it definitely was a factor in the game,” Vest said. “We lost our wind and struggled in the second half, and that’s my fault. I think that if we’re in shape, we can play well with people.”
Crane zipped a pass ahead to McKenzie for a fast-break layup and Crane added a transition layup to bring Valley Head within 23-19 with 4:30 left in the first half.
Maliyah Smith pulled up for a deep 3-pointer with 1:15 left in the half and Carson assisted Kennzie Smith with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“We had missed free throws and under-the-basket shots enough to be tied or ahead,” Vest said, “so I told (our players) that they have to take advantage of their free throws and shots under the basket, which we didn’t do in the second half; that hurt us.”
