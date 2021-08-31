Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.