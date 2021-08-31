Class 6A, Region 7 play begins this week, and for the Fort Payne Wildcats, it means an opportunity to earn their first win of the season.
The Wildcats host the Arab Knights at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fort Payne fell to 0-2 after falling behind early in a 34-10 loss to 7A’s Gadsden City at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said the tough non-region competition in the first two games will help the team throughout the season, just like last year.
“We were proud of the effort and passion displayed by our defense versus Gadsden City,” Elmore said. “Our offense played hard also but just made too many mistakes to score points against a talented defense.”
Big running back Chris Miller powered Gadsden City’s offense in the win, finishing with four touchdowns, including a 13-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-3, before adding a 38-yard scoring run with 3:56 left in regulation.
Alex McPherson kicked a 40-yard field goal for Fort Payne at the 3:31 mark of the opening period, and the Wildcats were held scoreless until 1:05 remaining in the game; Alex Akins punched in a 2-yard scoring run.
The Knights visit Fort Payne on the heels of a 29-21 loss at Guntersville — Fort Payne lost to Guntersville 28-3 in a preseason game Aug. 12 in Guntersville.
Albertville defeated Arab 35-0 in the season opener for both teams Aug. 19 in Arab.
Arab head coach Lee Ozmint is in his third season leading the team.
Offensively, the Knights are directed by quarterback Ed Johnson, a dual-threat player who Elmore said “loves to run.”
“He is very tough and is always fighting for extra yards,” the coach said. “You can tell that their offense feeds off the effort that he plays with. We will have to play very well on defense again in order to contain him and the rest of their players.”
Elmore said the Knights have a very quick, strong and physical nose guard in Jonathan Pugh.
“He anchors their defense and allows the rest of their players to make plays,” Elmore said. “We will have to do a good job of controlling him or he will make a lot of plays in the backfield all night.”
Fort Payne beat the Knights 28-7 last season in Arab and holds a 20-8-2 all-time record in the series.
