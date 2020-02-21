Cornerstone Christian Academy girls advance to state finals

The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls basketball team plays for the Alabama Christian Athletic Association’s Division I state championship Saturday morning.
The Eagles defeated Chilton Christian 64-37 in the semifinal round at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford on Friday.
CCA took an early 19-9 advantage and extended it to 30-16 at the halftime break.
By the start of the fourth, the Eagles remained in control, taking a 20-point lead with 7:26 remaining in regulation.
CCA plays Brooklane Baptist Academy for the state title at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Brooklane defeated Tabernacle Christian in the other semifinal game Friday afternoon.
CCA advanced to the state semifinals after beating Adullam 49-18 in the sub-regional round last week.
The Eagles dominated the sub-regional by pulling ahead 49-18 at intermission.
