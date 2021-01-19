Micah Johnson led the way with a game-high 20 points, Brody Dalton had 10 points and six rebounds and the No. 2-seeded Fyffe Red Devils used a fast start to cruise past the No. 7 Crossville Lions 77-26 at the DeKalb County Tournament on Monday night.
Parker Godwin and Tate Goolesby each had eight points and five assists for the Red Devils (14-4) in the opening round of the annual tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Fyffe advanced to the semifinal round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Friday night. The Red Devils play the No. 3 Geraldine/No. 6 Ider winner at 7:30 p.m.
Goolesby hit a 3-pointer to give the Red Devils a 10-2 lead before Godwin made back-to-back 3s and pushed it to 21-5 with 2:22 left in the opening period.
Godwin assisted Goolesby with a 3-pointer and Dalton dunked on a fast break to make it 28-7 with 45 seconds left in the period.
Fyffe held a 47-14 halftime lead.
Landin Cox paced the Lions (2-9) with 16 points.
