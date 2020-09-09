Morgan wins Player of the Week

Valley Head running back Bryson Morgan is this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week, winning 36% of the online vote.
The senior's rushing effort played a major role in Valley Head's 20-14 win against Cedar Bluff.
Morgan ran for 137 yards on 27 attempts with two touchdowns, combining with teammate Jordan Burt to push the Tigers' run game to 257 yards in the win.
He added a 31-yard touchdown reception and recorded five tackles (four solo) as a defender.
