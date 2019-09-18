The Valley Head Tigers are this week's T-J Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, after earning a whopping 81 percent of all votes in this week's online poll.
The Tigers are coming off of one of their best performances in recent memory after Friday's 32-7 beating of the Falkville Blue Devils.
Falkville went undefeated in the regular season a year ago, defeated Valley Head by 49 and made it to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, but this time around the Tigers overcame the odds to pull off their first regional victory in nearly two years.
The Tigers' front line set the tone early and often in Friday's win. Valley Head's blocking on offense allowed their ball carriers to rack up 433 yards on the ground. Several of those same players contributed to a defensive effort that stuffed the Blue Devil offense all night, which had scored at least 21 in each of their first three games.
Valley Head quarterback Jordan Burt put the Tigers up for good when he scored his first of four touchdowns from 19 yards out late in the first quarter to make the score 6-0.
He scored once again from eight yards out midway through the second quarter and followed with a 2-point conversion to make the lead 14-0.
Falkville answered with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but that was as close as they would get to mounting a comeback.
After a scoreless third, Marlonn Trinidad punched the ball across the goal line from a yard on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Burt later added two more scores to pad the Tigers' lead before the final buzzer sounded.
Trinidad carried the ball 31 times for 213 yards and a score while Burt racked up 122 yards and four scores on 23 carries.
The win marks Valley Head's best start since they opened the 2013 season with nine straight wins.
