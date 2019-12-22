Williams nets 30 points, Bears cruise by Eagles

Jonah Williams scored 24 of his game-high 30 points from 3-point range as the No. 1 Plainview boys took command early and cruised to an 80-63 victory against No. 8 Pisgah in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Wednesday night.
Williams shot 67 percent from beyond the arc (8 of 12), adding one 2-point field goal and an 80 percent shooting effort from the foul line (4 of 5). He also pulled down five rebounds as the Bears (9-2) won their ninth straight contest.
Plainview poured in six 3-pointers in the first quarter and sprinted to a 28-11 lead. Williams made two 3s and Tristian Willingham added three shots from 3-point range during the period and finished with 18 points.
Grant Sanders had 10 points and six rebounds for Plainview, and Cole Millican finished with seven points. Jacob Henderson hauled in eight rebounds, and Luke Smith added five rebounds.
Jared Wilks led the Eagles (5-7) with 19 points, Nate Cornelison had 18 points and Austin Brown scored 12 points.
Godwin’s 18 points helps Devils down Lions
Parker Godwin scored a team-high 18 points, Gabe Gardner added 13 points and the No. 2 Fyffe boys found their groove in the fourth, pulling away with a 52-41 win against No. 7 Crossville in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Wednesday night.
After a first half dominated by half-court offense, both teams sped up the game with transition play. The Red Devils (10-0) gained separation by pushing the pace and capitalizing on Crossville’s turnovers. They turned a 32-31 deficit into a 43-34 advantage with a 5-0 run in the final period.
Micah Johnson made a driving layup, Godwin sank a jump shot and found Gardner for a fast-break layup during the stretch to pull ahead for good at 39-34 with 5:20 remaining. Austin Buster scored a floating shot and Tate Goolesby rebounded a miss and passed to Johnson for a layup to make it 43-34 with 3:40 to play.
Fyffe maintained its lead by beating the Lions’ full-court defensive pressure and defending well against Crossville’s late shot selection.
Johnson finished with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils and Goolesby had 11 rebounds.
Blake Bouldin scored a game-high 21 points for Crossville (6-7) and Colton Davis chipped in nine points.
Berry pours in 35 in Bulldogs’ loss vs. Bison
Ridge Berry drilled six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points to lead the No. 6 Geraldine boys in a 109-89 loss against No. 3 North Sand Mountain in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Wednesday night.
Berry was the Bulldogs’ go-to option on offense throughout. He produced 23 points in the first half, with four shots coming from 3-point range. He made a 3 near the end of the opening period to give Geraldine (4-8) a 26-25 lead.
Russell Marr made a 3-pointer to put the Bison (6-2) in the lead for good at 30-29 with 7:15 left in the first half. Luke Maples added a pair of free throws, and Marr made a layup and converted a three-point play to push NSM’s advantage to 41-31 with 5:20 left to play in the second quarter.
The Bison increased the lead to 66-47 by the half, with Marr hitting a pair of 3-pointers and adding two free throws and Maples making two transition layups.
Marr led all NSM scorers with 32 points, including five shots from 3-point range. Maples scored 25 points and Derek Bearden added 19 points.
Jaxon Colvin finished with 19 points for Geraldine and Colton Lusher had 14 points.
Rams use 3rd-quarter push to top Lions
Joshua Tinker had 14 points and Austin Traffanstedt scored 13 to help the fourth-ranked Sylvania boys past No. 5 Section 74-60 in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Wednesday night.
After playing to a 30-25 halftime lead, the Rams (6-4) achieved separation with a third-quarter run fueled by defense that led to high-percentage transition shot opportunities.
Grant Atchley assisted Tinker with a transition 3-pointer, before Tinker found Traffanstedt first for a jumper and then again for a transition layup to put the Rams in front at 37-28 with 6:27 to play in the third.
Sylvania’s defense continued to shut down the Lions (7-6) and score on fast-break chances to push the lead to 49-28 with an 8-0 run. Atchley shuffled a pass to Brody Smith for a layup and Smith assisted Jarrett Hill with a 3-point basket to extend the lead.
Trevier Porter made six 3-pointers and led Section with a game-high 19 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.