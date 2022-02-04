Fort Payne staves off Southside-Gadsden

As Southside-Gadsden used free throws to make it a three-point game with 35 seconds remaining, Fort Payne produced clutch free throws in conjunction with a final defensive stop to secure a win in its penultimate game of the regular season.
Lydia Crane and Graidin Haas finished with 10 points apiece, Abby Boatwright and Brylan Gray each added six points and the Wildcats held on to beat Southside-Gadsden 38-31 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
“Not only was I proud of how we closed the game, but I was proud of how we played for four quarters,” Wildcats head coach Steve Sparks said. “Southside had been playing very well since Christmas. Last week they lost in double-overtime to Pell City, which has a great team. Then on Friday night they lost on a last-second shot to Oxford, so they’ve been playing good basketball.”
In the largest margin of the fourth period, Fort Payne (18-10) pushed its lead to 32-27 when Crane assisted Boatwright with a 3-pointer at the 3:51 mark. With 3:06 left, Haas drove through a double-team for a layup to keep it a five-point game, before Ella Knowlton drew a foul with 35.8 to play and made both ensuing free throws to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 34-31.
Crane drew a foul with 27.0 left and made a pair of foul shots in a one-and-one shooting situation, and following a defensive stop on the other end of the court, Gray sank two additional free throws in a one-and-one shooting scenario to cap the scoring with 11 seconds remaining.
Knowlton and Madison Shaw paced the Panthers with nine points apiece.
“(The Panthers) play solid defense, and then on the offensive end, they move the ball well, take good shots,” Sparks said. “So not only was I proud of the way we closed the game out, but I thought we played steady for four quarters.”
The Wildcats maintained the lead for the majority of the night, but never led by more than five points.
Gray made a layup in the final seconds of the first quarter to knot the game at 8. A 3-0 run allowed Fort Payne to hold a 15-10 advantage with 5:32 left in the half. The run included a Gray layup, a Crane steal and layup and a Haas-to-Boatwright corner 3-pointer.
Southside’s Jovi Marble made a jump shot as time expired to tie things at 18 at halftime.
Fort Payne gained the lead for good at 20-18 at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter when Crane scored on a rebound.
The Wildcats settled into a half-court offense for most of the game.
“I thought (Southside) had us scouted well on some of our sets, but we did execute a few and get some open looks” Sparks said. “Overall, I thought we held our composure, moved the ball well in parts of the game and played a good game. Very proud of our team.”
Fort Payne, a No. 3 seed in the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament, plays No. 2 Arab in the semifinal round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scottsboro High School. Schedule is subject to change.
