A strong defensive second-half performance was a game-changer for Plainview.
Limiting Class 3A, Area 14 rival Fyffe to just seven points in the second half, the Bears earned a 61-23 win at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Friday night.
“I challenged the girls at halftime because I knew it was going to be a fight,” Plainview head coach Luke Griggs said. “They are a big and physical team that has some skill to them. I challenged the girls to buckle down and put this game out of reach in the third quarter and they did a pretty good job.”
Lauren Jimmerson paced Plainview (16-6) with a game-high 20 points, including five 3-point baskets. Kami Sanders added nine points with six rebounds, Jocelyn Hatfield contributed three 3s for nine points and Hannah Regula chipped in six rebounds.
Kirby Coots led Fyffe (5-8) with six points and Emma Twilley added five points.
Sawyer Hulgan drove to the basket for a layup and Mylie Butler assisted Jimmerson with a 3-pointer before Harley Wilkins added a foul shot with 33.7 remaining in the first half, sending teams to the locker rooms with Plainview in front 29-16.
Fyffe scored all seven of its second-half points in the third quarter.
“Give Fyffe credit because they played hard and they usually get after it, so it was a good matchup for us,” Griggs said.
The Bears closed the third with a 4-0 run to take a commanding 46-23 advantage. Hatfield made a 3, Butler added a layup and Sanders scored a jump shot and a fast-break layup to end the period.
Plainview’s starters exited the game with 5:20 left in regulation.
“I thought the young girls played really well,” Griggs said. “We didn’t give up a bucket in that fourth quarter and I was really proud of that. Sometimes when you’re leading you relax and give up some easy buckets, and we didn’t tonight so that was really good on our part.”
The Bears outrebounded Fyffe 26-19. Fyffe amassed 19 turnovers to Plainview’s 15.
