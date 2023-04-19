In a rematch of last year’s DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament final, No. 3-seeded Ider held top-seeded Plainview scoreless through four innings.
But the Bears found the necessary run support behind pitcher Sam Crowell in the fifth frame and quickly took the lead for good.
Crowell struck out 12 while tossing a complete-game no-hitter, Levi Brown drove in three runs and the Bears powered past the Hornets 11-1 in six innings, repeating as county champions at Collinsville High School’s Homer Nance Field last Saturday night.
Plainview’s Braxton Henson drove in two runs on two hits, Britton Morgan and Logan Payne each recorded two RBIs and scored two runs and Andrew Hall plated two runs en route to being named tournament MVP.
Tyler Brewer pitched four scoreless innings, striking out three and surrendered eight runs on seven hits across five innings for the Hornets (13-15).
Brock Smith scored on a passed ball in the top of the first inning to give Ider a 1-0 lead, before the Bears (17-8) rallied ahead in the bottom of the fifth. Plainview plated two runs on errors and Morgan scored on a Brown line-drive single to left field to make it a 3-1 game before the Hornets escaped the frame with a third out.
The Bears beat No. 4-seeded Fyffe 8-1 in the semifinal round earlier Saturday.
All-tournament team
Plainview: Andrew Hall (MVP), Trey Rutledge, Levi Brown, Braden Haymon; Ider: Tyler Brewer, Layne White, Keegan Whitaker; Geraldine: Eli Slaton, Austyn Banks; Fyffe: Yahir Balcazar, Blake Dobbins; Sylvania: Gavin Chambers; Valley Head: Noah Hulgan; Crossville: Caleb Causey; Collinsville: Keaton DeBoard.
Ider 3, Geraldine 2
Layne White tripled home Griffin Weldon in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal No. 3-seeded Ider’s walk-off win against No. 7 Geraldine in the semifinal round of the county varsity tournament last Saturday.
White struck out 10 and surrendered four hits in 6 2/3 innings for the Hornets (13-14). Skylar Haney had an RBI-double and Will Davis added a double.
River Walling doubled for the Bulldogs (8-16) and Owen Walling allowed three hits and two runs while striking out three in six innings.
Geraldine 10, Collinsville 2
Austyn Banks surrendered four hits while striking out seven in a complete-game, as No. 7-seeded Geraldine upset No. 2-seeded Collinsville in the county tournament quarterfinals last Friday.
Owen Walling doubled on two hits and drove in three runs, Kobe Hill scattered three hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Jon Wade Beck drove in two runs while Banks plated a run on two hits for the Bulldogs (8-15).
Dawson Cothran doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored for Collinsville (18-8). Mason McAteer took the loss on the mound in 2 2/3 innings, striking out four and surrendering six hits and runs.
Ider 3, Sylvania 2
Will Davis singled home Tyler Brewer for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, propelling No. 3-seeded Ider past No. 6 Sylvania in the county tournament quarterfinals last Friday.
Keegan Whitaker delivered a complete game on the mound, striking out 13 and giving up three hits for the Hornets (12-14). Bryan Bass doubled and scored a run, Brock Smith drove in two runs and Davis drove in a run on two hits.
Gavin Chambers drove in two runs for the Rams (8-13), while striking out nine and allowing six hits in a complete-game pitching performance.
Plainview 10, Crossville 0
Braden Haymon pitched a complete-game no-hitter to help No. 1-seeded Plainview shut out No. 8 Crossville in the quarterfinal round of the county tournament last Friday.
Haymon struck out 11 in the five-inning contest and drove in two runs at the plate. Trey Rutledge doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, Levi Brown plated three runs on two hits with two RBIs and Eli Sampson drove in two runs on two hits.
Caleb Causey gave up 10 hits and struck out three in a complete game for the Lions (2-15).
Springville 8, Fort Payne 0
Griffin Winn doubled for Fort Payne’s lone hit in a senior day loss to Springville last Saturday.
Jake Barnes surrendered two runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of the loss on the mound for the Wildcats (15-14).
Carter Samuelson struck out four in a complete-game win for Springville. Zach Brown tripled on three hits with an RBI and two runs scored, Stephen Morrison drove in two runs on two hits and Jacob Conner scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.